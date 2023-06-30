Prayers for Grandparents and the Elderly

The National Office for Vocation have released prayer cards for the third world day for Grandparents and the Elderly along with this we also have a prayer by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI that holds up grandparents and the elderly as a source of enrichment for families, for the Church and for all of society. As well as these prayers, here you will find prayers to Saints Joachim and Anne – the grandparents of Jesus.

Prayer: National Office for Vocation

Dear Lord,

We thank you for grandparents and elderly relatives

throughout the world, their lives and their vocation.

We are grateful for their love, care and the advice

that they give to each of us.

Protect them dear Lord, in all that they do,

as we continue to be blessed

by their wisdom in our communities.

Guide them in their earthly pilgrimage and

always keep them close to your heart,

so that they continue to generously respond to your call.

We make this prayer through Jesus Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Snippet from the Gospel Reading according to Matthew (Matt 13:24-30)

Jesus put another parable before the crowds: ‘The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a

man who sowed good seed in his field. While everybody was asleep his enemy came, sowed

darnel all among the wheat, and made off. When the new wheat sprouted and ripened, the

darnel appeared as well. The owner’s servants went to him and said, “Sir, was it not good

seed that you sowed in your field? If so, where does the darnel come from?” “Some enemy

has done this” he answered. And the servants said, “Do you want us to go and weed it out?”

But he said, “No, because when you weed out the darnel you might pull up the wheat with it.

Let them both grow till the harvest; and at harvest time I shall say to the reapers: First

Short Prayers

We pray for grandparents; keep them and make them courageous, wise and caring.

We pray for the elderly who feel isolated at this time, so that they know they are never alone, as you continue to be with them.

We pray for all who are ill, that they may experience your healing power and grace.

We pray for those who have died, that they are taken into your loving care and into their eternal resting home.

Let us say the prayer that Jesus taught us and what we heard in our Gospel: Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

Pope Benedict XVI Prayer for Grandparents

Lord Jesus,

you were born of the Virgin Mary.

the daughter of Saints Joachim and Anne.

Look with love on grandparents the world over.

Protect them! They are a source of enrichment for families,

for the Church and for all of society.

Support them as they grow older.

May they continue to be for their families

strong pillars of Gospel faith,

guardians of noble domestic ideals,

living treasuries of sound religious traditions.

Make them teachers of wisdom and courage,

that they may pass on to future generations

the fruits of their mature human and spiritual experience.

Lord Jesus, help families and society to value the presence

and role of grandparents.

May they never be ignored or excluded,

but always encounter respect and love.

Help them to live serenely and to feel welcomed

in all the years of life which you give them.

Mary, Mother of all the living,

keep grandparents constantly in your care,

accompany them on their earthly pilgrimage,

and by your prayers, grant that all families

may one day be reunited in our heavenly homeland,

where you await all humanity

for the great embrace of life without end.

Amen

Saints Anne and Joachim, the Grandparents of Jesus.

Pray for us.

Thank you to all our Grandparents and Elderly on this special day.