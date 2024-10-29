Fr Mark Odion MSP: Modern Slavery on Our Doorstep

Father Mark Odion MSP is a Catholic Priest of the Missionary Society of St Paul. He is the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales’ liaison officer on the Nigerian Anti-Trafficking Project and works closely with the Catholic Church in Nigerian. Fr Mark engages with Nigerian communities in the diaspora and other vulnerable communities to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern slavery.

He also organises awareness campaigns in UK parishes on the issues of human trafficking and modern slavery and supports closer engagement between Nigerian statutory agencies, the Catholic Church, and UK statutory partners to tackle modern slavery.

This recording is taken from a virtual event called ‘Modern Slavery on our Doorstep’. Held on 15 October 2024.