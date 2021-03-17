Global Warming

Scientists agree that the global warming crisis is caused by human activities which release greenhouse gasses into the environment. Humans are increasingly influencing the climate and the Earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, cutting down rainforests and large-scale livestock farming.

The main greenhouse gasses are:

Carbon Dioxide mainly from fossil fuels.

Methane and Nitrous Oxide from livestock farming.

Fluorinated gases, manufactured in industrial processes.

The main causes of greenhouse gas emissions are:-

Burning coal, oil and gas which produces carbon dioxide.

Cutting down forests (deforestation) for cash crops like coffee and cocoa.

Large-scale Livestock farming. Cows and sheep produce large amounts of methane when they digest their food. Also, the fertilisers used to grow feed for livestock produce nitrous oxide.

Leakage of fluorinated gasses during the manufacturing process as well as throughout the life of products like refrigerators, air-conditioners, foams and aerosol cans.

The European Commission explains it simply.

Changes we can make

There’s a lot that we can do. Suh as:

Refuse to invest in businesses that are involved in fossil fuels

Reduce our consumption of meat and dairy

Buy sustainably sourced goods – organic where possible.

Lobby and use our vote to urge the Government to transition from supporting polluting businesses and agriculture to supporting sustainable businesses and agriculture.

Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day. Laudato Si paragraph 161

This content was written by the Laudato Si Animators UK.

LAUDATO SI ANIMATORS UK

Dedicated to spreading the teachings of the Pope’s Encyclical ‘Laudato Si’