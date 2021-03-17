An article from the Laudato Si Animators UK on global warming and climate change.
Scientists agree that the global warming crisis is caused by human activities which release greenhouse gasses into the environment. Humans are increasingly influencing the climate and the Earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, cutting down rainforests and large-scale livestock farming.
There’s a lot that we can do. Suh as:
Refuse to invest in businesses that are involved in fossil fuels
Reduce our consumption of meat and dairy
Buy sustainably sourced goods – organic where possible.
Lobby and use our vote to urge the Government to transition from supporting polluting businesses and agriculture to supporting sustainable businesses and agriculture.
Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods. It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day.Laudato Si paragraph 161
