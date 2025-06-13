Taxation, work, welfare and the family

Pope St John XXIII said that the family “must be regarded as the natural, primary cell of human society. The interests of the family, therefore, must be taken very specially into consideration in social and economic affairs.”9 In the UK, the existence of the family unit is more or less ignored and sometimes penalised in the tax system, as the first reflection by Andrei Rogobete shows. In countries such as France and Germany, two families with the same income will pay the same level of tax whatever the split of income between the main adults in the family. In Britain, single-earner families, and families in which one adult has a lower level of earnings than the other adult, can pay far more tax than dual-earner households. This penalises families that take on caring responsibilities in the home for children or the elderly. It also violates an important principle of taxation – tax levied should take account of the resources available to a family. In addition to this problem, the way tax and welfare systems in the UK interact often leads to a situation where it can be financially beneficial for parents of children to live apart rather than together. Of course, we hope that families do not take such decisions purely on financial grounds. However, it is surely imprudent, unjust and undermining of the common good to penalise family formation financially. Furthermore, if family formation is penalised, the principle of subsidiarity is similarly undermined as the state will inevitably have to take on some of the functions that would normally be undertaken by the family – such as the care of children or the elderly. This, in turn, will raise the burden on those families that have to pay increased taxes as a result.

The second reflection is by Russell Sparkes, an academic and practitioner. He examines the history of Catholic social teaching and action in relation to the provision of welfare (health, education and income provision in times of need). This is highly relevant to taxation because the main explanation for current levels of taxation is the level of spending on welfare. Sparkes suggests that our approach to welfare has moved away from the tradition of Catholic social teaching and that this makes us poorer spiritually as well as materially. He notes that the Church is still the largest provider of healthcare in the world and yet, in the UK, we have rejected pluralist models of healthcare provision involving the Church in favour of (in his words) a system of “health provision [that] is probably unique in Europe for lacking any substantial church, charitable or mutual provision”. Sparkes refers to recent Catholic social teaching on the welfare state, and to some of the comments of Pope Francis, which have criticised a “welfare mentality” whilst calling all Christians to fulfil their obligations to the poor. It is rare to question the functions of the state in modern political discourse, but Sparkes does that. In doing so, he is not neglecting the Catholic concern for the poor. Instead, he is asking us to reflect, in good conscience, on whether society, the community and the family should play a more active role in promoting the welfare of all citizens.

Marc Besford, former President of Young Christian Workers, brings an extra dimension to the discussion in the third reflection. He emphasises Catholic teaching on the just wage and cites the absence of a just wage as a cause of poverty. Besford quotes Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical Caritas in Veritate:

“In many cases, poverty results from a violation of the dignity of human work, either because work opportunities are limited (through unemployment or underemployment), or ‘because a low value is put on work and the rights that flow from it, especially the right to a just wage and to the personal security of the worker and his or her family’”. (Caritas in Veritate 63, emphasis in original)

This is an important contribution to the discussion. A high proportion of tax revenue is used to provide services or income enhancements to the less well-off. We should consider whether this is made necessary as a result of the treatment of workers by their employers. There are other dimensions to this problem. An employer cannot necessarily provide a family wage to somebody who works part-time and, arguably, other failings in government policy raise costs considerably for families.10 This could open up a wider debate about many areas of public policy. But Besford’s point is important: we should not view questions of distributive justice solely through the prism of taxation; we should ask whether other aspects of injustice lead taxes to be higher than necessary.

10 See, for example, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) and The Benedict XVI Centre for Religion and Society, St Mary’s University, Twickenham, ‘Perspectives on political, social and human aspects of the housing crisis’ (January 2019).