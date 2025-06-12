Taxation in the Catholic-Christian tradition

In Part One of this document, four chapters examine Scripture and various strands of Catholic social thought as they relate to taxation.

In the first of those chapters, Gareth Rowe and Anna Rowlands explore the development of Catholic social teaching on taxation. From the outset, the authors stress our natures as social beings:

“Our origins are social (the divine unity of persons in the Trinity); our nature is social (we cannot achieve the goods we most yearn for in life alone but only in relationship to or with others); and our destiny

is social (blissful union with God and the communion of saints at the end of time). The life of association,

collaboration and social creativity is part of our nature and expresses our purpose.”

They explain how the tradition of Catholic social teaching has evolved. Some key principles that have developed in that tradition are that taxation should be moderate and fair; taxation should be related to the ability to contribute; and, in later years, an international dimension has been introduced: taxes should be levied in richer countries to assist the development of poorer countries. Later social encyclicals have built on these themes to emphasise the preferential option for the poor, inter-generational solidarity, and care for our common home. All three of these concerns might lead us to conclude that taxes on activities that cause environmental harms are justified.

The Church has made clear, Rowe and Rowlands point out, that society should be organised in such a way that all citizens have the basic goods and services for a dignified life. Where people would otherwise be without such goods and services (which include food, shelter, clothing, healthcare and education), in accordance with the preferential option for the poor and the universal destination of goods, the state should step in and ensure provision is made whilst taxing citizens in accordance with their ability to

contribute.

Rowe and Rowlands also explain how there is a moral dimension to taxation. Taxes should be levied in such a way that they promote the common good. This is not a purely transactional matter of taxpayers providing resources to the state so that the state can provide goods and services that we cannot obtain through other means. The whole process of taxation and the use of resources by government should be based on moral principles. The resources of government should be used in a way that builds, rather than

undermines, the common good of society as a whole. This may raise questions about how taxes are spent on defence or on certain types of healthcare. The twentieth-century Catholic social activist Dorothy Day raised some of these questions, as discussed in the first chapter.

The modern Catholic social teaching discussed by Rowe and Rowlands developed out of centuries of Catholic social thought and witness. St Thomas Aquinas was a particularly influential figure in this respect. The chapter by André Alves examines the thought of St Thomas and, also, of the late scholastics of the 16th and 17th century. This Thomistic way of thinking influenced strongly the early social encyclicals of the Catholic Church of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

The practice of the virtue of justice was key to the teaching of St Thomas and the late scholastics. It would be unjust for governments to tax their citizens excessively and for purposes other than the fulfilment of duties necessary for the promotion of the common good. It is important to recognise the fallibility of governments and that their responsibilities should be appropriate and not unlimited.

The idea that Catholic social teaching is a balanced tradition certainly comes through the late scholastics who taught that taxes should be moderate and who warned about the need for moderation when it came to government expenditure. They also warned about the grave dangers associated with the mismanagement of a country’s public finances.

Where taxes are levied, the late scholastic tradition suggests that they should be related to ability to pay – perhaps proportionate to that part of income that was earned above the level necessary to meet basic family obligations. In times of national emergency, it may well be appropriate to levy higher levels of tax.

Throughout Catholic social teaching, including in the work of St Thomas and the early social encyclicals, it has been stressed very strongly that the obligations of the rich to the poor do not end with taxation. The rich will have to answer to God if they do not use their riches to support the poor more broadly.

An important contribution of the late scholastics was their analysis of inflation. Where inflation arises as a result of governments or central banks creating money, it can impose an arbitrary burden on particular groups in society, often afflicting the poor. In effect, it acts as a tax on those who are on low incomes, which might not be uprated with inflation, as well as on those on fixed incomes who will often be amongst the older generation.

Richard Turnbull follows with a chapter on taxation and Sacred Scripture. It is difficult to draw lessons from Scripture because the political situation was so different from our own. Government was often an instrument of oppression and, in New Testament times, an instrument of imperialist oppression in the Holy Land. Taxation was often levied on the poor for the very purpose of funding their oppression. Nevertheless, Turnbull is able to draw some conclusions that might inform contemporary Catholic thought on taxation.

It is clear from biblical sources, he argues, that the role of the state should be limited and that there is a vital role for the family and voluntary initiative in meeting material need. At the same time, taxation is a lawful activity of a properly constituted government, and we should pay taxes that are due. Taxes in Biblical times took various forms, though there is little evidence of progressive taxation. In this context, it is worth noting that the progressiveness of a fiscal system does not depend on the shape of the tax system alone: how tax receipts are spent is important too. A system that taxes an equal proportion of all incomes, in order to provide for the poor, might assist the less fortunate more than one that is progressive in terms of tax rates but where the proceeds are used for forms of government spending that benefit the better-off.

Ruth Kelly starts her analysis by examining how we might think about the functions of the state post-Covid-19. She argues that social interconnections have become degraded as a result of a more individualistic mindset, including amongst young people. She expresses concern that the state has taken over many of the functions of civil society and the family. In addition, government policies have not nurtured the family. Kelly points to statistics highlighted by the former Chief Rabbi, the late Jonathan Sacks, relating to the decline in marriage and the increased tendency for people to be living alone or

away from their parents.

In developing her argument, Kelly contrasts the French and British Enlightenments. The latter saw an important role for the family, civil society and religious institutions in creating a healthy society, and this was once reflected in government policy in Britain. She calls for a restoration of that way of thinking and a rebuilding of society from the bottom up and explains how this is entirely consistent with the tradition of

Catholic social teaching. It also resonates with our experience of so many successful social initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In many ways, Kelly’s chapter echoes part of Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical, Deus Caritas Est (2005) in which he writes:

“Love – caritas – will always prove necessary, even in the most just society. There is no ordering of the

State so just that it can eliminate the need for a service of love… There will always be suffering which cries out for consolation and help. There will always be loneliness. There will always be situations of material need where help in the form of concrete love of neighbour is indispensable. The State which would provide everything, absorbing everything into itself, would ultimately become a mere bureaucracy incapable of guaranteeing the very thing which the suffering person—every person—needs: namely, loving personal concern. We do not need a State which regulates and controls everything, but a State

which, in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity, generously acknowledges and supports initiatives

arising from the different social forces and combines spontaneity with closeness to those in need. The Church is one of those living forces…”.7

There is a dilemma, though. Once the family and civil society institutions that provided support and welfare for those in need have degraded and the state has taken on their functions, it is not realistic for the state then simply to withdraw: it is not easy to move from where we are to where we might want to be. Ruth Kelly provides some proposals that might help move us in the right direction. Her proposals include ensuring that the tax system does not continue to disadvantage families in which family members work in the home looking after their children or elderly relatives. She also proposes giving greater fiscal

autonomy to lower levels of government, in line with the principle of subsidiarity.

7 Pope Benedict XVI, Deus Caritas Est (2005) 28(b) (emphasis in original).