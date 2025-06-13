The question of tax evasion and avoidance is raised by Gerald Grace, Justin Thacker and David Palmer. Tax evasion involves not paying taxes that are legally due and is a form of theft. It is almost always morally wrong. Those who practice tax evasion should be held to account through the criminal justice system. The Catechism of the Catholic Church includes tax evasion as one of the offences against the seventh commandment.13 Culpability for evading taxes is not reduced if the criminal justice system is not effective in enforcing tax laws.

Tax evasion is practised by criminal networks and by some very wealthy people. However, Catholic social teaching calls all of us to holiness in economic, social and political life. Significant amounts of tax are evaded by individuals and small businesses as well as by larger corporations. This can occur through micro-businesses putting spouses on payrolls and exaggerating their salaries, inflating business expenses, or by accepting and not declaring payments in cash. It is important that Christians neither practise nor encourage this behaviour.

Tax avoidance is a more complex subject. There are some forms of avoidance that are benign and involve taking advantage of rules designed to encourage prudent or otherwise virtuous behaviour. Many people, for example, avoid tax by paying part of their salary into a pension scheme or by donating to charities. However, other forms of avoidance stretch the law to its limit and are clearly breaking the spirit, if not the letter, of the law and would be reprehensible. Again, it is clear that large corporations and rich individuals are culpable when it comes to aggressive tax avoidance. However, none of us should be passive bystanders. We should all willingly pay taxes that are due. And, where we vote as shareholders or act as consumers, we should do our bit to call those who avoid taxes aggressively to account. As Archbishop Peter Smith noted in the foreword to the last Bishops’ Conference document on taxation: “Our willingness to pay it is a sign of our solidarity with one another and of our humanity.”14

13 CCC 2409.

14 Committee for Public Life, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England & Wales, Taxation and the Common Good (2004).