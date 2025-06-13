Taking part in politics and facing difficult challenges

Pope John XXIII wrote, in Pacem in Terris:

“Here once more we exhort our sons to take an active part in public life, and to work together for the benefit of the whole human race, as well as for their own political communities. It is vitally necessary for them to endeavor, in the light of Christian faith, and with love as their guide, to ensure that every institution, whether economic, social, cultural or political, be such as not to obstruct but rather to facilitate man’s self betterment, both in the natural and in the supernatural order.” (Pacem in Terris 146)

These are strong words. Members of the Church have a duty to reflect on the role of government and taxation and then vote in such a way that does not serve personal interests but, instead, serves the common good of society as a whole.

We face difficult questions to which there are no clear answers in Catholic social teaching. How high should taxes be? On what should tax revenue be spent? How should taxes be levied, especially taking into account the need to nurture the family and civil society as well as provide for those in greatest need? To what extent should taxes be used to curb behaviour that is destructive of the natural environment? What should be the role of the state as compared with society, the community and the family in the provision of support for those in need? Prudent discernment is required to apply the principles of Catholic social teaching to these questions. Our authors have provided commentary and reflections that will help us in the process of discernment.

As noted above, one phenomenon that makes these debates especially difficult in the world’s richer countries is that of population ageing which means that a relatively smaller working population is paying taxes to support a growing older population. In the United Kingdom, some people argue that families are paying record levels of taxation. Others argue that welfare and other government services to people of working age are being reduced. Both groups are correct, and the explanation for this situation, at least in part, is the ageing of populations. As also noted above, Pope Francis has described countries in this predicament as facing a “demographic winter” and also as being “often rich in resources, but poor in hope”. In our own country, the fiscal strains are projected by the Government’s Office for Budget Responsibility to become significantly worse over time.

We must ensure that this situation does not become a source of inter-generational conflict or despair. Indeed, we can only meet these challenges by co-operation between the generations at every level in society. These great challenges, however, remind us that we should treasure children and certainly not simply regard them as a financial cost, and that we should treasure wider family structures too. Perhaps this fact itself needs to be better reflected in our fiscal systems.

There are other significant trends. Action that will be taken in relation to climate change will have an impact on government spending and the cost of energy for families and businesses. And the fragmentation of families leads to greater costs for state welfare systems and raises questions about where the responsibility for support should lie.

In these challenging times we need to exercise the virtues at all levels in political society. This is a

responsibility of voters, political party supporters and politicians. We need to have the courage to take decisions that might not be in our own interests; we need to temper our appetites that lead us to desire more material riches now at the expense of the future; we should act with justice so that the burden of taxation is appropriately spread, taking account of future generations; and we should reflect prudently so that we take wise decisions in these challenging circumstances.

Pope Francis has regularly called for dialogue and asked that “particular interests or ideologies will not prejudice the common good”.15 While Catholic social teaching does not prescribe a set of specific policies for fulfilling this vision, it does suggest a set of principles that should inform debate so that

public policy can reflect those principles in the context of the ‘signs of the times’. To get from the principles to practical policy, we need dialogue which should be conducted with generosity of spirit. It is hoped that this document will contribute to that dialogue.

15 Pope Francis, Laudato Si’ (2015) 188.