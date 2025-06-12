Summary of principles concerning Catholic thought on taxation

Overall, we could summarise the chapters in Part One as follows:

The state has a right to levy taxes to finance its legitimate functions in the promotion of the common good. This includes appropriate support for the less-well-off.



Taxes should, nevertheless, be moderate given that families have financial obligations, including obligations to help others through charity, and contribute to welfare in other ways.



The preferential option for the poor should never be forgotten and, therefore, tax should be levied on the basis of ability to pay, taking into account the obligations facing families.



Laws in relation to tax are to be obeyed except in very extreme circumstances. As Gaudium et Spes (1965), the Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World born out of the Second Vatican Council, put it: “Many in various places even make light of social laws and precepts, and do not hesitate to resort to various frauds and deceptions in avoiding just taxes or other debts due to society… Let everyone consider it his sacred obligation to esteem and observe social necessities as belonging to the primary duties of modern man.”8 This obligation was also stated clearly in the Bible (Romans 13:7): “Pay to all what is owed to them: taxes to whom taxes are owed, revenue to who revenue is owed, respect to whom respect is owed, honour to whom honour is owed.”.



Richer states should levy taxes on their population to help the development of poorer states.



Distributive justice and the promotion of the common good require that taxation policy take account of the needs of future generations, the protection of the natural environment and family obligations.



The principle of subsidiarity demands that higher levels of government should not undertake functions that could be undertaken by lower levels of government and that governments should support civil society and families in the pursuit of their legitimate objectives and not exhaust their resources.