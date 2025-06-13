Reflections on current issues in taxation policy

The chapters in Part One of this publication lead to some clear conclusions, but they do not tell us how tax policy should be designed in all the myriad different circumstances that apply at different times and in different places. Part Two of this document contains eight reflections on specific themes which are grouped together and summarised below. Three reflections are on the subject of taxation, work, welfare and the family. The next two look at government borrowing and justice between the generations. The final three examine tax evasion and avoidance, amongst other topics.