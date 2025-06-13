Government borrowing and justice between the generations

Section V of Pope Francis’s encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, is entitled “Justice between the generations”. One generation does not have a right to systematically consume in such a way that it impairs the ability of future generations to live a flourishing life. This argument can be used as a justification for taxes on activities that harm the environment, as noted in Part One.

Another aspect of justice between the generations relates to the accumulation of government debt. As is discussed in the reflection by Philip Booth, there may be situations in which government borrowing is justified. However, questions can be raised about the accumulation of debt by governments to finance current consumption spending in normal times.

This has been happening in a number of developed countries for many years and imposes a burden on future generations. Government debt interest in the UK is now a greater cost than spending on defence and public safety (the traditional main functions of government) combined. Debt interest costs are also an order of magnitude greater than foreign aid spending. They are, argues Booth, a real burden for coming generations.

Patrick Riordan SJ takes a different perspective on this issue and suggests that the main problem for a government that borrows in its own currency is that the borrowing can lead to inflation. Riordan accepts that, if it does so, this is still problematic. For example, it would lead to a government not properly fulfilling one of its main responsibilities as stated in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2431).11 However, Riordan believes that borrowing should be and can be restrained before that problem arises.

An interesting aspect of inter-generational justice arises from the effects of welfare systems financed by the taxes of the working generation rather than through savings. This feature of modern welfare systems, combined with the very large declines in the birth rate experienced by Western countries in the last 40 years, is creating serious challenges for governments. We are entering the “demographic winter” to which Pope Francis has referred on a number of occasions.12 The smaller number of people of working age will have to pay much higher levels of taxes than their predecessor generations to finance the pensions and health and social care provision of the standard which older people have been led to expect. The question can be asked as to how easy it will be, in those countries where birth rates have fallen the most, for governments to fulfil their legitimate functions. Concerns could also be expressed about whether this problem will lead to inter-generational conflict within our democratic systems. As this difficult issue unfolds, the Church must encourage all who participate in the democratic process to exercise the virtues of prudence, temperance and courage in public life.

11 CCC 2431: “Economic activity, especially the activity of a market economy, cannot be conducted in an institutional, juridical, or political vacuum. On the contrary, it presupposes sure guarantees of individual freedom and private property, as well as a stable currency…”.

12 For example, see Pope Francis, Address to the participants in the second edition of the General States of Natality (12/5/2022).