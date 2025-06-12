Government and the need to tax

Given that the state has responsibilities in the economic and political sphere, it must have access to the resources to fulfil those responsibilities. In almost all cases in modern states, these resources will come from taxation. At the same time, government must not exhaust the resources of other institutions in society, including the family, through excessive taxation.

From her institution, the Church has preached the virtue of solidarity, which demands that citizens show a “firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all”.5 In so far as this is expressed through the political realm, the virtue of solidarity requires that we willingly meet our obligations to contribute to the cost of government and do not take decisions based on our own self-interest which can lead to the democratic process – or indeed government itself – becoming corrupted.

In this context, the question of taxation is an especially complex one. Although the Church has always taught that the better off in society have serious obligations to poorer members, the respective roles of individual responsibility, charity, civil society and the state in ensuring those obligations are fulfilled is both contested and contingent on time and place.

Furthermore, to make judgements on the size and shape of the tax burden, we have to consider a number of questions. What goods and services should the state ensure are provided? Should the state provide or pay for these goods and services directly or help families to obtain them from a diverse range of providers, including the Church (which is the model followed in both health and education in many countries)? Should the state finance these services for everybody, or should it provide a safety net for those who cannot pay for them? To what extent should the state redistribute income or use other policies to help the least well-off? How should the tax burden differ between families of different shapes and sizes and between individual taxpayers and of corporations? Should government spending be financed by debt? What levels of government should be responsible for raising taxes and providing services?

It is difficult to find direct answers to these questions in Scripture. However, the tradition of Catholic social thought and teaching does provide some guidance in relation to the principles that should be followed in the wide variety of different circumstances in which governments find themselves.

The right level of taxation for a rich country with an ageing population is unlikely to be the same as the right level of taxation for a poorer country with a large proportion of people working in agriculture or in the informal economy. Pope Leo XIII, for example, warned about the danger of excessive taxation in his landmark encyclical Rerum Novarum (1891) when taxation was around one-fifth of today’s levels.6 However, recent documents on Catholic social teaching have promoted more strongly the idea that the government should ensure that all have access to welfare, education and healthcare and play a role in financing such access.

As noted above, the state should not necessarily be the first provider: the state should create conditions so that families, the Church, civil society and commercial organisations can ensure that all people have access to what they need for a dignified life. Higher levels of taxation may support this objective in some cases and undermine it in others. In recent years, Catholic social teaching documents have both criticised reductions in welfare spending and criticised the impact of welfare provision by the state as being bureaucratic and damaging to society in other respects. Once again, prudent discernment is required in the practical circumstances in which we find ourselves. This is one reason why Catholics divide between political parties and have divergent views on the role of the state and taxation.

5 Pope John Paul II, Sollicitudo Rei Socialis (1987) 38.

6 Pope Leo XIII, Rerum Novarum (1891) 47