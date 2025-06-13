The legitimacy of taxation – St Thomas Aquinas

Approaching the tradition of Catholic social thought on taxation is not an easy task as the subject did not historically merit detailed treatment in the works of key authors in this tradition. As with many other questions in Catholic social thought and teaching, a logical starting point is the work of St Thomas Aquinas. While the theme of taxation was not analysed in detail by Aquinas, it is nevertheless possible to identify some key insights from his work.

Firstly, Aquinas recognised that, although undesirable, taxation may be necessary and legitimate in cases where the rulers do not have sufficient means to provide for “common utility”:

“You asked whether it is licit for you to make exactions from your Christian subjects. In regard to this, you ought to consider that the princes of the earth were instituted by God not to seek their own gain, but to look after the common utility of the people… For this reason the revenues of certain lands were established for princes, that, living on them, they might abstain from the despoiling of their subjects… Yet it sometimes happens that princes do not have revenues sufficient for the custody of the land and for other duties which reasonably fall upon them; and in such a case it is just that the subjects render payments from which their common utility can be cared for. And thence it is that in some lands, by ancient custom, the lords impose fixed taxes on their subjects, which, if they are not immoderate, can be exacted without sin… Wherefore the prince, who serves the common utility, can live on common property, and can look after the common affairs either from his assigned revenues or, if they are lacking or insufficient, from those which are collected from individuals.” (Thomas Aquinas, De Regimine Judaeorum (trans. E. Lewis, Medieval Political Ideas, 1954), p. 111

If princes could provide for themselves through revenue from their own property, this would be preferable but, considering that would not always be feasible, “common utility” and the fulfilment of duties that “reasonably fall upon them” may justify princes obtaining regular revenues through the imposition of taxes on the population. It is, however, important to note that Aquinas qualifies the legitimacy of taxes by their moderation. So, for Aquinas, the same principle of “common utility” that justifies the legitimacy of taxation (and that one could reasonably argue is more present in contemporary societies than was the case in Aquinas’ time) also imposes a duty of imposing moderate taxes. And this is not simply a recommendation but rather a serious condition for the legitimacy of taxation since, in Aquinas’ judgement, it is in fact only moderate taxes that can be “exacted without sin”.

This whole discussion may seem rather antiquated. Modern states do not generally have independent sources of income which they then, in the way described above, supplement via taxation. However, some general principles can be extracted. It is the duty of governments, whether democratically elected or not, to undertake certain functions to promote the common good. The state needs resources to do that. The taking of those resources in taxation involves the state taking the property of its citizens, but that is appropriate if taxation is moderate and the proceeds are used for the legitimate functions of the state.

Thus, a more general – but indirect – case for taxation can be made in a Thomistic framework if one considers that rulers have a duty to promote the common good by enacting legislation that is in accordance with right reason and natural law and that, in accordance with natural law, private property is subordinate to the universal destination of goods. This implies that, in circumstances where it can be reasonably ascertained that protecting and promoting the common good requires imposing taxes by legitimate authorities, such taxes can potentially be deemed necessary. In turn, Aquinas’ views on justice (which largely build upon Aristotle) also indirectly impose duties of proportionality and moderation on the political authorities that impose taxes.