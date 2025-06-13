The Catholic social thought tradition also provides important insights on taxation in extraordinary circumstances, such as times in which a country suffers a foreign military invasion or when a natural catastrophe occurs. Aquinas explicitly distinguished between taxation in ordinary circumstances and in these exceptional moments:

“… the same reason seems to apply if some new situation arises in which it is necessary to spend more for the common utility… for instance, if enemies invade the land or some such situation arises. For then, in addition to the accustomed exactions, the princes of the lands can licitly exact from their subjects some payments on behalf of the common utility. But if they wish to exact more than has been instituted, for the sake of having their own desire or on account of inordinate or immoderate expenses, this is not at all licit for them.” (Thomas Aquinas, De Regimine Judaeorum (trans. E. Lewis, Medieval Political Ideas, 1954), p. 111)

Within the tradition of Catholic social thought, it may also be prudent to associate Aquinas’ teachings on taxation in extraordinary circumstances with the late scholastic Domingo Soto’s recommendation for rulers to observe the rule that “as soon as the need [that gave rise to a particular tax] ceases, the tax may also cease to be demanded” (Domingo de Soto, Book III, Q. VI, A. VII (quoted in A. A. Alves and J. Moreira, The Salamanca School, 2013), p. 84