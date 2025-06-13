Taxation and the social encyclicals

The first modern social teaching document of the Catholic Church, Rerum Novarum, was published by Pope Leo XIII in 1891. One of the drafters of the document was Matteo Liberatore, though his work was amended. Both Liberatore and Leo XIII were students of Taparelli d’Anzeglio who had worked to improve understanding of the work of St Thomas in the Church. Leo XIII followed St Thomas and the tradition of scholastic thought by emphasising the importance of virtuous government in promoting the common good. At the same time, he emphasised that the state should limit the extent to which it taxed the resources of families:

“These three important benefits, however, can be reckoned on only provided that a man’s means be not drained and exhausted by excessive taxation. The right to possess private property is derived from nature, not from man; and the State has the right to control its use in the interests of the public good alone, but by no means to absorb it altogether. The State would therefore be unjust and cruel if under the name of taxation it were to deprive the private owner of more than is fair.” (Rerum Novarum 47)

Of course, this raises the question of what is “fair”. Certainly, taxes should be levied on the basis of ability to pay. However, Pope Leo also expressed the view, strongly, that a wide range of bodies had responsibility for the provision of welfare and that the state’s role should be limited. Pope Pius XI furthered this line of reasoning in the 1931 encyclical, Quadragesimo Anno, invoking the teaching of Leo XIII: “Wherefore the wise Pontiff declared that it is grossly unjust for a State to exhaust private wealth through the weight of imposts and taxes” (Quadragesimo Anno 49). At the same time, Pope Pius emphasised, beyond all doubt, the responsibility of the rich to support the less well-off through charity. Firstly, he noted that the obligations of the rich to use their property for the benefit of others went well beyond their obligations in law. Secondly, he stressed that the obligations in this respect were serious: “Rather the Sacred Scriptures and the Fathers of the Church constantly declare in the most explicit language that the rich are bound by a very grave precept to practice almsgiving, beneficence, and munificence” (Quadragesimo Anno 50).

Later encyclicals have incorporated different perspectives on the role of the state in the financing of welfare, healthcare and education, and are less sceptical about this than earlier teaching. Welfare, healthcare and education make up the bulk of contemporary government spending and, hence, lead to the need for substantial taxation. This modern teaching does not negate earlier teaching. Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis have, in their different ways but all in line with earlier teaching, criticised the state taking over society’s role in the provision of welfare, called for a renewal of the principle of subsidiarity and expressed concern about a ‘welfare mentality’. This remains contested space and the principles of Catholic social teaching might well be applied in a different way in different practical contexts. The late scholastics understood this well. However, in summary, we can distil the following general principles regarding taxation:

Taxes should be moderate as they reduce the ability of a family to undertake their responsibilities – including obligations in charity.

The obligations of the rich to the less well-off do not end with the payment of taxes. They have very grave responsibilities in this respect, and they answer to God if they do not fulfil them.

We should not assume that the government should be the only or, indeed the main, provider or financer of education, healthcare and welfare provision. This does not mean that it should not have a role, but the legitimate extent of that role is contested. If we consider the natural human imperfection of those in power, we should be aware that they will not always act to promote the common good and the Christian vision of education, healthcare and welfare. Therefore, in monopolising these fields, they can undermine other institutions in society that are closer to and better able to respond to those in need – not least the family.

To tax via the mechanism of creating inflation is especially pernicious as the tax is hidden and can often fall on the most vulnerable.

Overall, we can say that the analysis of the late Iberian scholastics in matters of public finance and taxation combines a realistic anthropological approach with a sophisticated theoretical framework and a scepticism about the workings of government given our fallen nature. Their work resulted in many insights and contributions that were advanced for their time and, indeed, even can be regarded as being advanced when judged by contemporary standards.