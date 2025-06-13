Taxation and the late scholastics

The late scholastics were a group of largely Iberian scholars who followed the method of St Thomas Aquinas. Their main work took place in the 16th and 17th centuries. Much of it focused on the practical pastoral challenges that arose from the development of the Spanish and Portuguese empires. They reflected upon the rights and duties of monarchs, human rights and slavery, property rights, just prices and the problem of inflation arising from the discoveries of silver and gold. Their work has been highly influential in the development of Catholic social teaching, and important figures such as Bartolomé de las Casas and Francisco de Vitoria live on in the names of universities and research centres (including the Las Casas Institute at Blackfriars Hall, University of Oxford).

The late scholastics further developed the Thomistic framework for thinking about the rights and duties of the state, reflecting upon taxation and public finance, amongst other issues. They regarded taxation as an acceptable means for legitimate governments to raise revenue for their necessary expenses. Simultaneously, they issued acute warnings about the need for moderation on public expenditure and the grave dangers associated with the mismanagement of a country’s public finances.

In the words of the Spanish Dominican priest and late scholastic philosopher, Domingo de Soto: “… rulers who oppress their peoples with taxes and that demand them not for a legitimate cause, but because of hate or in order to hand out benefits and favors, are reprehended not only by philosophers and historians, but also by the sacred books.” (Domingo de Soto, Book III, Q. VI, A. VII (quoted in A. A. Alves and J. Moreira, The Salamanca School, 2013), p. 84)

Soto additionally warned that rulers will have a tendency for “demanding taxes in greater quantity than the state needs” and argued for proportional, rather than progressive, taxation on the grounds that “one should pay as much more as more abundant riches he possesses and more profits he reports”. It should be noted that, in a modern tax framework, exemptions from tax will often be given for income up to a certain level and this can vary according to family obligations. If a uniform rate of tax is paid on income above this level, the system will, in fact, involve the rich paying more as a proportion of income than the poor. Soto also warned that if public expenditure is not contained, the population will end up being oppressed through excessive taxation: “as the need of the king’s expenditures grows from day to day, the people is also molested from day to day with many taxes.”

It should not be thought that these ideas simply apply to ancient times when rulers were not democratically elected. It can still be inferred that it remains wrong in democracies to vote for programmes that involve the imposition of taxes on others to benefit one’s own causes unless these can be objectively justified in the light of the common good.