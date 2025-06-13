Inflation as stealth taxation

It is particularly interesting that several influential late scholastics regarded inflationist policies as a de facto form of taxation – and one that was particularly harmful and unjust. The systematic debasement of money, through governments increasing its supply and lowering its value, has the effect of reducing the purchasing power of the money holdings of citizens and those on fixed incomes whilst generating resources for public expenditure. It was, therefore, regarded as a form of stealth taxation. Economists still see it in this way today, though the mechanisms by which this happens are more complicated and involve central banks.

In line with the justification laid out above for taxation in extraordinary circumstances, inflation was to be tolerated in times of great crisis but persistent inflationary policies that led to the continual devaluation of money were gravely condemned. The sixteenth-century Spanish Jesuit and late scholastic Juan de Mariana SJ explained this as follows:

“… we grant the king the authority to debase money without the people’s consent, in the pressing circumstances of war or siege – provided that the debasement is not extended beyond the time of need and, that when peace has been restored, he faithfully makes satisfaction to those who suffered loss.” (Juan de Mariana SJ, A Treatise on the Alteration of Money, Q. III (quoted in A. A. Alves and J. Moreira, The Salamanca School, 2013), p. 132))

Other than in these exceptional circumstances, systematic policies leading to currency debasement and inflation were actually equated by Juan de Mariana with theft perpetrated by public authorities: “The king is not free to seize his subjects’ goods and thus strip them from their lawful owners. May a prince break into granaries and take half of the grain stored there, and then compensate for the damage by authorizing the owners to sell the remainder at the same price as the original whole? No one would be so perverse as to condone such an act, but such was the case with the old copper coin.” (Juan de Mariana SJ, A Treatise on the Alteration of Money, Q. X (quoted in A. A. Alves and J. Moreira, The Salamanca School, 2013), p. 84)

Again, this way of thinking is surprisingly modern. In times of emergency, such as war or pandemic, the need for government to act and to raise finance may be such that the creation of money and inflation might be one method used amongst many during the emergency, but the policy should be rapidly reversed. We can see in the current time that the consequences of this approach are not as trivial as might be imagined – the pain of inflation can be just as great as that of explicit taxation, but it is less transparent and tends to be particularly harmful to those least able to protect themselves from its effects, often the poorest and most disadvantaged in society.



Againstthis background, Mariana advised moderation and recommended that public expenditure be kept by political decision-makers at moderate and proportional levels: “First of all, somehow, court expenditures could be lessened, for reasonable and prudent moderation is more splendid and manifests more majesty than unnecessary and unreasonable consumption.” (Juan de Mariana SJ, A Treatise on the Alteration of Money, Q. XIII (quoted in A. A. Alves and J. Moreira, The Salamanca School, 2013), p. 85)