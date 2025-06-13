Chapter Two: Taxation in Catholic Scholastic Thought
André Azevedo Alves, Associate Professor at the Catholic University of Portugal’s Institute for Political Studies and the Director of the Institute’s research centre.
As with many other questions in Catholic social thought and teaching, a logical starting point is the work of St Thomas Aquinas.
The Catholic social thought tradition also provides important insights on taxation in extraordinary circumstances, such as times in which a country suffers a foreign military invasion or when a natural catastrophe occurs.
The late scholastics further developed the Thomistic framework for thinking about the rights and duties of the state, reflecting upon taxation and public finance.
It is particularly interesting that several influential late scholastics regarded inflationist policies as a de facto form of taxation.
The first modern social teaching document of the Catholic Church, Rerum Novarum, was published by Pope Leo XIII in 1891.