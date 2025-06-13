Chapter Two: Taxation in Catholic Scholastic Thought

Chapter Two: Taxation in Catholic Scholastic Thought

André Azevedo Alves, Associate Professor at the Catholic University of Portugal’s Institute for Political Studies and the Director of the Institute’s research centre.

The legitimacy of taxation – St Thomas Aquinas

As with many other questions in Catholic social thought and teaching, a logical starting point is the work of St Thomas Aquinas.

Taxation in extraordinary circumstances

The Catholic social thought tradition also provides important insights on taxation in extraordinary circumstances, such as times in which a country suffers a foreign military invasion or when a natural catastrophe occurs.

Taxation and the late scholastics

The late scholastics further developed the Thomistic framework for thinking about the rights and duties of the state, reflecting upon taxation and public finance.

Inflation as stealth taxation

It is particularly interesting that several influential late scholastics regarded inflationist policies as a de facto form of taxation.

Taxation and the social encyclicals

The first modern social teaching document of the Catholic Church, Rerum Novarum, was published by Pope Leo XIII in 1891.