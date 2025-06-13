Types of tax in the Bible

In the light of these basic principles, let us now turn to assess the different types of tax and their nature as set out in the Holy Scriptures. Manuel Jose and Charles Moore, in an article entitled ‘The Development of Taxation in the Bible: Improvements in Counting, Measurement, and Computation in the Ancient Middle East’, set out five different types of tax levied in the Bible.53 Four of these taxes are direct taxes. These were levied on income and property or comprised either special assessments or poll taxes. One of the categories of tax is an indirect tax covering customs duties and sales taxes. We will consider each in turn and with an example.

The first reference to an income tax is in Genesis 47:26. This is concerned with Joseph’s management of the famine in Egypt. Joseph levied a tax at a flat rate of 20 per cent upon the income or yield of the land to provide for the anticipated future shortage. By the time the people of Israel had left Egypt for the Promised Land, the assessment was in the form of a tithe of 10 per cent for the purpose of supporting the priests and Levites together with the principle of first fruits. In both cases, the idea was to ensure a proper acknowledgment of lawful authority and ownership. In the first case, the priests were excepted; in the second, the tithes formed their income. The greater the amount produced, the more would be given to the lawful authority, but the proportion did not change: the tax was a flat-rate levy.

The second type of tax is a property tax. We see this enacted in 2 Kings 23:35. Jehoiakim was forced to pay vassalage to the Pharoah, and he did so by raising a tax assessment on the value of the land with each person paying according to their assessment. This tax seems to have been based on property value rather than any income from the land. We do not know whether the tax levied was a flat rate, although that seems most likely as the tax was on value. If this were the case, more tax would be paid if more wealth were retained in property.

The third type of tax is a special assessment which may, in modern parlance, have some similarities with a windfall tax. In 2 Chronicles 24:5, there is a temple repair tax levied. We are told that this was an annual tax, but we do not know the basis of taxation. The tax was hypothecated and only used for the purpose for which it was collected (2 Chron 24:12).

The fourth type of tax is a poll tax – a tax levied at a set amount per capita. There are, in fact, numerous examples of poll taxes in the Bible. These include a census tax per person (Ex 30:12); a flat one-third shekel worship tax (Nehemiah 10:32); a half-shekel temple tax in the New Testament (Mt 17:24-27); and the census tax levied at the time of Jesus’ birth in Lk 2:1-3 (we cannot be absolutely sure in this regard, but previous census taxes were poll taxes).

There were also various indirect taxes and customs duties mentioned in the Bible. In Ezra 4:20, there is reference to “tribute, custom, and toll” being paid to the king. The latter two almost certainly represented forms of indirect taxation such as levies on articles consumed or tolls. Romans 13:6-7 also seems to draw a distinction between taxes and revenue: both are due to the lawful authority and it is reasonable, as some commentators suggest, to view the former as direct taxation and the latter as indirect.

What can we conclude from this briefest of surveys on the types of tax seen in the Bible?

Firstly, we can draw attention to the variety of methods of taxation used, all of which were considered legitimate means of raising revenue. Secondly, there does appear to have been a greater use of poll taxes and indirect taxes as time went on such that these were the principal forms of taxation in the New Testament. Thirdly, we should note that the tax burden was one of the reasons cited for the division of the two kingdoms in 2 Chronicles 10:2-19 – described as the “heavy yoke upon us”.