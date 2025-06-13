Specific matters relating to taxation

There are several aspects of scriptural teaching relating to taxation and its context to which we should draw attention.

Role of government and the voluntary principle

The proper role of government is a significant topic in its own right and beyond the particular scope of this paper. There are several references in the Old Testament to the principle of gleaning (for example, Leviticus 19:9-10; Deuteronomy 24:19-21). In the Leviticus passage, which deals with various matters relating to property and economic ethics and justice, the people of Israel are told that, in harvesting their fields, they should not reap to the very edge or gather up the fallen gleanings. In the vineyard, they should refrain from going over and over to pick up the last grapes: these are to be left for the foreigner and the poor. The message of the Deuteronomy verses is the same. Scholars debate the degree to which such provision might be considered a form of taxation or, alternatively, voluntary provision in response to God’s divine will, but the latter is probably the explanation that fits best. Catholic social teaching throughout the ages has distinguished between these two different forms of response to the needs of the poor.

These passages place both some limits and some obligations upon enterprise, business and wealth creation for the purpose of providing for the needy. Limited social obligations are imposed on farmers in order to meet real social need. This does not obviate an appropriate and proper role for government support for those in need or to provide certain services financed through taxation. But this practice of gleaning involves limits to the law, and it is clear that responsibility for the poor is a shared enterprise. This is of relevance when we reflect further on the injunctions against heavy or burdensome taxation which also feature in Scripture. Indeed, Catholic social teaching has always recognised that the provision of welfare is a shared endeavour.

The Amos injunctions

Amos is a prophetic book that, in the tradition of the pre-exilic prophets, denounces the failures of the people of Israel to maintain the Lord’s standards of justice. The economy and business feature particularly in chapter 8. Weights and measures and unlimited commercial activity without regard for the poor and needy are condemned. This is a further reminder that, although the Bible endorses enterprise, entrepreneurship and wealth creation, this is accompanied by limits and obligations. Amos 5:11 warns us against the problems of heavy and exploitative taxation. The verse says: “you levy a straw tax on the poor and impose a tax on their grain”. However, it is important to note that the following verses make clear that the proceeds of this tax have been used for the personal benefit and aggrandisement of the rulers and not for the general welfare. The use of “impose” (“levy” is perhaps a more neutral term) reminds us that taxation requires consent, must be used for good purposes, and should not represent an excessive burden, especially upon the poor. 54

Render to Caesar (Mt 22:15-22)

Justin Martyr, in his First Apology chapter XVII, referred to Luke 12:48 in the context of paying taxes to the lawful authority. The biblical passage clearly has some relevance as the question was set in the context of paying tribute to Caesar. However, it may be that this passage is made to bear too much weight in contemporary debates about taxation.

The Pharisees asked Jesus whether it was right to pay the imperial tribute tax to Caesar. Jesus’s response, on inspecting the image of the emperor on a coin, was to declare: “render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s”. The tribute tax was levied and paid by non-Roman citizens and had sometimes led to revolt. The question is set out in the passage as a trap, which Jesus recognises. Depending on the answer, he might be seen as either a collaborator or a political activist. Jesus is neither. The image of the emperor on the coin is a representation and claim of power. Jesus could have answered the question without the coin or his own counter-question. This episode is more about allegiance than taxation.

The point here is simply to note that there are many things that can be said about taxation from the Bible, but we should be careful not to proof-text or make passages bear more weight than they reasonably can if we are going to have a coherent overview and rationale for understanding taxation.

Taxes to whom due (Rom 13:7)

This is an important passage about lawful authority. Indeed, one overall conclusion we might begin to draw is the link between lawful governance, authority and taxation. Romans 13 is concerned with the nature of governance and authority. Government is ordained by God for the common good (Rm. 13:4), primarily the maintenance of law and order. The passage is then explicit in saying that, because government is ordained by God, we should pay our taxes. In other words, government is a lawful authority with the competence to tax (Rm. 13:6). Indeed, as verse 7 points out, we should pay taxes that we owe and revenue that we owe (covering perhaps both direct and indirect taxation as noted earlier).

What might we conclude from this passage? Perhaps we might say that a tax that is lawfully imposed by a lawful authority, and that is not excessive or exploitative, leads to a moral and holy obligation on the Christian who should pay the taxes and not seek to evade them. In our current complex environment, this may raise debate around the morality of avoidance as well as evasion. However, we should probably be clear that Scripture requires the lawful levying of a tax and the moral obligation is to pay the tax as levied by law. We will return to this in our conclusions.

54 The New International Version (NIV) of the Bible has been used here for clarity.