Other matters

We should, albeit briefly, acknowledge some other relevant matters although there is not the space to go into detail. The first of those is the centrality of the family.

The family, both in form and nature, is a central feature of the biblical witness, including in respect of responsibilities within families and we would expect any taxation system to support and encourage family life. Secondly, we should acknowledge that any system of taxation involves some debate around redistribution which involves much wider debates around fairness, justice and social welfare. Any debate about redistribution, in turn, requires consideration of the extent to which this should be the responsibility of government, funded via taxation, and the community acting in a voluntary fashion. The latter is implied in the specific context of the early church (1 Cor 16:2). These are important matters, though beyond the scope of this particular paper. Suffice to say that, in debates around taxation, we should seek justice and fairness within both the tax system and within society as a whole and the responsibility for the poor does not lie with the state alone. In addition, the principle of the common good, the flourishing of all people, appropriate personal responsibility and the principles of justice in society should also shape our thinking. Finally, we should also note, that there is biblical support for the tax system providing incentives to work and, indeed, to allow people to retain the fruits of work (see 1 Timothy 5:17-18 referring to Deut. 25:4 and Lk. 10:7).