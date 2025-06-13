Introduction

This short essay will reflect on the teaching of the Bible concerning taxation. Several are necessary. This discussion is not necessarily comprehensive: it does not cover every single aspect of relevant biblical teaching. The essay is not policy-orientated: it does not recommend one policy prescription or another. Instead, we are concerned with the principles and applications of taxation within Scripture and not the development of a systematic theology.

Another warning is also necessary. The political context at the time the Scriptures were written was markedly different from our own. Whatever their flaws, modern democratic systems do, at least, ensure that our rulers govern by consent. Whilst taxes can be, and are, levied unjustly and spent unwisely in modern democracies, there are, at least, constraints on our governments. Biblical times often saw taxes levied by the rich and powerful on the poor and oppressed – sometimes by an outside ruler. If the political order is structured in such a way that the poor, the widow and the orphan are at the centre of social concerns, we may (or may not) judge the role of taxation to be different from a situation where the political order, in practice, acts as an oppressor of the people.

Nevertheless, there are numerous references in the Scriptures to taxation and a variety of different types of taxation arise in different contexts. As such, despite these caveats, we can draw lessons from the scriptural references to taxation. The aim of this chapter is to set down the principles which shape the Bible’s teaching and deal with specific examples of taxation in the Bible.

Taxation can be an emotive issue and it is important that we start from first principles rather than run to selected and favoured verses (for example, Mark 12:17, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s”, and Romans 13:7, “Pay… taxes to whom taxes are due”).50 We can then consider these verses and others in context.

50 All scriptural quotations are taken from the Revised Standard Version unless stated.