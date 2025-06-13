Basic principles

Before considering the nature of taxes levied within the biblical narrative, in both ancient Israel and in the New Testament, we start with three important principles.

The creation mandates

The creation mandates are those concepts and principles established in the first chapters of Genesis (Gen) which, as Pope John Paul II said, are “decisive for man from the very beginning.” 51 There are three such mandates to which we can refer for our discussion here. First, the principle of enterprise. Economic growth comes from humanity’s application of the resources and riches of nature set out in Genesis 2:8-15. We see here the description of the precious raw materials which God has provided in the creation: gold, aromatic resin and onyx, together with the waters of the river. The gold is specifically described as “good” (Gen 2:12). When combined with the second creation mandate, the mandate to work (Gen 2:15), we can see that part of God’s clear intention for every person is to work, harnessing the resources of the world in producing goods and services and adding value. Consequently, very quickly in the biblical story, we see the development of commerce and the specialisation of labour (Gen 4). The third creation mandate to note is the fundamental concept of human dignity which derives from humanity’s creation in the image of God (Gen 1:27).

How are these ideas relevant to discussions around taxation? They remind us of two basic aims and purposes within the economic system, of which taxation is part, if the economy is to reflect God’s purposes in creation. The first of those is the affirmation of prosperity and enterprise. The second is the value and protection of the human person. We should hope to see systems of taxation reflecting both of these elements.

Creation mandates are necessary, but not sufficient, conditions for a theology of business, enterprise, taxation and work. The mandate to work also includes the mandate to stewardship. We might see prosperity as an essential element of the creation mandates, but not as something that should be unlimited. The mandates reflect the ideal set out in Genesis, yet we must also acknowledge the Fall and the impact of sin which, as we will see when we consider some specific examples, can impact both the positive uses of taxation revenue and contribute to some inherent dangers.

Private property

The principle of private property is important because taxation represents an alienation of private property in one form or another. This does not mean that taxation is wrong, but scriptural teaching on private property must have some relevance for a discussion of taxation. The Bible (and, indeed the Christian tradition) teaches the principle of private property both before and after the Fall. Rerum Novarum (1891) described the principle of private property as “sacred and inviolable.”52 God designed the creation with the principles of work and enterprise we have already discussed to provide for and support human life and, indeed family life. This implies private property.

There are injunctions in the Mosaic law against both the stealing of private property and covetousness towards the property of others (Exodus 20:15-17). Similarly, there are directives against the moving of boundaries (Deuteronomy 19:14, 27:17; Proverbs 22:28). In 1 Kings 21, we see Elijah’s rebuke of Ahab and Jezebel for Naboth’s murder and the theft of his vineyard. In Job 24:2, we see the condemnation of theft through the removal of boundary markers.

In the New Testament, we see the affirmation of property ownership through the reaffirmation of the commandments by both Jesus (Matthew 5:17-20; Luke 18:20) and Paul (Rom 13:9). Theft is condemned and thieves will not inherit the kingdom (1 Corinthians 6:9-10). Individual house ownership is also affirmed in Acts 16:15 and in the example, among others, of the Bethany family (John 11).

However, the Bible also teaches that the ownership of property is not unlimited. The principle of stewardship is reinforced with the notion that “[t]he earth is the Lord’s” (Psalms 24:1). Property is intended to be used for the common good, as in the story of Ananias and Sapphira (Acts 5:1-4). The idea of government possessing property necessary for the governance of the people is not something that is criticised in Scripture.

We might conclude that the principle of private property provides for stewardship, order and peace. It is inviolable but not unlimited.

Limited Government

This links to the question of taxation as required by the lawful authority. The provision and role of kingship in ancient Israel provides us with useful insight into the nature and boundaries of that authority. The key passage is Deuteronomy 17:14-20. Moses warns the Israelites about the dangers of an autocratic and unlimited monarchy. The limitations here are instructive. First, and at the most basic level, the king must be one who submits to the Lord – in other words, the king must accept both legal and moral restraints on government (Deut 17:15). Verses 16 and 17 warn against the acquisition of horses, wives and wealth. There are many examples both in the Ancient Near East and elsewhere of despotic rulers building up military might (horses) and personal wealth (gold and silver) and of being turned away morally from the common good by all three (horses, wives and wealth).

Rather, the king must place himself under the moral law of God, submit to God and ensure that nothing could turn his heart away from God. In so doing, he will revere the Lord, recognise his own proper place as servant, will not lord it over his fellow citizens and will subject himself to the requirements of the law. We have a picture of a dutiful rather than a despotic monarch: one who serves rather than one who acquires.

The principle of limited government is not one of no government. Similarly, in applying this principle to ideas of taxation, we are more likely to conclude that balance and proportionality in the application of taxation provisions are the guiding features of government lawfully levying taxation.

51 Pope John Paul II, Laborem Exercens (1981) 4.

52 Pope Leo XIII, Rerum Novarum (1891) 46

53 M. L. Jose and C. K. Moore, ‘The Development of Taxation in the Bible: Improvements in Counting, Measurement, and Computation in the Ancient Middle East’, The Accounting Historians Journal, 25(2) (1998) pp. 63-80.