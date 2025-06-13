The third phase: integral taxation?

None of the major documents of Pope Francis treat taxation directly. 40 What should we make of this absence? The Catholic social teaching tradition is contextual, seeking to apply Church teaching to the social problems of the present day. We see this in the development sketched out here from a first intra-national phase, which treats tax in the context of labour and capital, through a second international phase

which focuses on international development. We can also see a development in the tradition from seeing tax negatively as a necessary burden to seeing it as a positive tool to promote the common good.

In the apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium (2013), Pope Francis spoke of a polyhedral globalisation which balanced global convergence with local distinctiveness.41 Here, the common good is conceived

integrally as a reconciled diversity of the global and the local. In his encyclical Laudato Si’ (2015), Pope Francis characterised the earth as “our common home”.42 The encyclical describes a combined environmental and social crisis which threatens the common good of the earth and its peoples.43

Although the encyclical does not treat taxation directly, taxation has clear implications for this global common good. Of the two parts of the crisis, the implications of taxation for the social element have been addressed throughout the tradition. This now needs to be supplemented by the environmental aspects. There is a growing awareness of the importance of green fiscal policy in secular thought through,

for example, contributing towards the Sustainable Development Goals promoted by the United Nations. Such thought already evokes a key strand of the Catholic social teaching tradition – the preferential

option for the poor – through its focus on reducing vulnerability to environmental degradation, alleviating poverty through investment in health, education and infrastructure, and reducing inequality. 44

There has also been much discussion in the social sciences, over the decades, of taxes designed to reflect environmental harms caused by consumers or producers. This is reflected in Laudato Si’. Quoting earlier encyclical, Caritas in Veritate, Pope Francis mentions that the economic and social costs imposed on others by the using-up of shared environmental resources should be borne by people who take those

decisions and not by other people or by future generations.45 Elsewhere, Laudato Si’ also mentions the “obligation of those who cause pollution to assume its costs”. 46 These are not purely questions of economic efficiency. The principles of distributive justice point in the direction of the use of mechanisms, including taxes, to ensure that people bear the cost of their behaviour when it comes to the exploitation of environmental resources. The use of taxes in this way still allows decision-making to take place at lower levels in society whilst people are guided in such a way that they promote the nurturing of environmental

goods.

As the third phase develops, Catholic social thought and teaching has much more to contribute to illuminating questions related to taxation. It provides a coherent set of principles ordered to the common good which can inform specific proposals right now, such as progressive taxation, inclusion of the poor

and inter-generational solidarity.47 But Catholic social thought and teaching also remain open to transcendence and the possibility of another world where things are done differently.48 To borrow the political economist Luigino Bruni’s eloquent definition of the civil economy tradition, Catholic social teaching “is not that alternate system, neither in thought nor practice. It is, however, a laboratory of thought and practice in which we can attempt to imagine it.”49

