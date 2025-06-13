The second phase: international taxation (Populorum Progressio, Justice in the World, Caritas in Veritate)

Populorum Progressio (1967) sets taxation in the light of international development. It suggests how taxation could be used to reduce economic disparities between countries, essentially making the same suggestion twice but viewing it through two different lenses. Firstly, it uses the pragmatic lens of revenue generation: it challenges people in wealthier countries to accept higher levels of taxation so that their governments have the revenue needed to engage in international development.27 Secondly, it uses a moral lens through which the worth of different goods is viewed, suggesting that it is “luxuries and… wasteful expenditures” that should be taxed in order to promote development and peace.28 Here, the tradition begins to explore targeted taxation, recognising that unnecessary expenditure could be taxed at a punitive rate. Although not further developed in the encyclical, there is also, perhaps, the suggestion of promoting behavioural change by such taxation.

The idea that taxation could be used to effect an international redistribution of income or wealth reaches its apogee in the 1971 World Synod of Catholic Bishops’ document Justice in the World which calls for “a graduated taxation of income as well as for an economic and social plan for the entire world”.29

This suggestion is made during the height of the social democratic era which followed the Second World War, a period in which nation-states around the world were actively using progressive taxation to promote social change. By 2009 the world was very different. The encyclical Caritas in Veritate, published not long after the early events of the global financial crisis, restricts itself to a single mention of taxation: “fiscal subsidiarity”.30 This is the idea that taxpayers can decide how the state spends a proportion of the money they pay in taxes.

