The first phase: intra-national taxation (Rerum Novarum, Quadragesimo Anno, Mater et Magistra)

Rerum Novarum, usually taken to be the first social encyclical, does not treat taxation directly but includes it in a discussion of private property. The encyclical balances the interests of the worker and the owner. 20 It acknowledges that, under the conditions of that time, these were likely to be different people: there is a “wide chasm” between the worker and the owner of wealth.21 However, the encyclical proposes that workers themselves become owners through thrift, saving and investing from their wages, and notes that this is only possible if taxation is not excessive. It suggests three benefits will arise from this: a convergence between the classes and reduction in wealth disparity, incentivising of an increase in productivity, and reduced economic migration. Thus, Rerum Novarum’s key teaching in relation to tax is that it is to be moderate and fair.22 Taxation is only conceived of negatively as a drain on resources – principally workers’ pay – in the document. It never goes beyond this to consider taxation as a positive tool to bring about the redistribution of wealth.

Neither of the two subsequent social encyclicals explicitly go beyond Rerum Novarum’s understanding of taxation. Both are redolent of their times. Quadragesimo Anno (1931) seeks to steer a course between ‘individualism’ and ‘collectivism’ and sees, under both capitalism and communism, a hollowing out of civil society and the emergence of an overweening state which undermine the common good as understood by St Thomas Aquinas.23 It repeats Leo XIII’s teaching on the inadmissibility of excessive taxation but does so in more hyperbolic language.24 Yet it also allows the state the right to bring “private ownership into harmony with the needs of the common good”, thereby perhaps opening the door to progressive taxation.25 Thirty years later, the main contribution of Mater et Magistra (1961) to the tradition’s understanding of tax is its clear articulation of the principle that “the burdens [of taxation] be proportioned to the capacity of the people contributing”, but it does so in the context of an increasingly wide gap between the city and the countryside and concern for the higher risks and vulnerabilities faced by farmers. 26

In these early encyclicals, taxation is conceived of only on a national level: within countries. Only after the Second Vatican Council does the tradition begin to consider taxation in the light of disparities between countries.

