Introduction

The question of taxation and its ethics is a concrete concern that wins and loses elections, motivates heated public debate and is a matter of personal vested interest for any citizen. The task of this chapter is to look to the tradition of Catholic social teaching for assistance and inspiration in working out what a just and loving approach to taxation might look like. It will explore, briefly, some of the wider context in which such a discussion is placed and then offer a careful, sober reading of the encyclicals and key texts of the tradition on the question of taxation.

Taxation is the name we give to the process by which a government levies charges on its population for the purpose of raising public revenue to finance expenditure. Taxation provides for the economy of public life – the provision of infrastructure, services and investment in human capital. It is a form of economic exchange between citizen and temporal authority (government) for the sake of the creation and maintenance of a polity. In this sense, the question of taxation sits within the wider context of what the Catholic social teaching tradition has to say about the moral purpose of a polity (the common good), the nature of just economic exchanges and the basis of human dignity.

The basic anthropology of Catholic social teaching insists that human beings are dignified persons who are created out of love and with a divine purpose. We reach our purpose, destiny or end as human persons by learning how to live lives of solidarity and care for others, as well as by expressing the excellence of which each unique person is capable. Our origins are social (the divine unity of persons in the Trinity); our nature is social (we cannot achieve the goods we most yearn for in life alone but only in

relationship to or with others); and our destiny is social (blissful union with God and the communion of saints at the end of time). The life of association, collaboration and social creativity is part of our nature and expresses our purpose. This is partly what we mean The basic anthropology of Catholic social teaching insists that human beings are dignified persons who are created out of love and with a divine purpose. We reach our purpose, destiny or end as human persons by learning how to live lives of solidarity and care for others, as well as by expressing the excellence of which each unique person is

capable. Our origins are social (the divine unity of persons in the Trinity); our nature is social (we cannot achieve the goods we most yearn for in life alone but only in relationship to or with others); and our destiny is social (blissful union with God and the communion of saints at the end of time). The life of association, collaboration and social creativity is part of our nature and expresses our purpose. This is partly what we mean when we say there is a common good for which we strive: this phrase operates, as we can see from what we have just said, at numerous levels.

The question of taxation, therefore, is more than a mere technical calculation of self-interest or a narrow transaction between citizens and the state.

For these reasons, taxation has raised important moral questions for Catholics. Such questions have inspired radical action on the part of some: famously, Dorothy Day made a clear distinction in the twentieth-century Catholic Worker Movement between just and unjust taxation. She would pay local forms of taxation which enable the infrastructure of local common life, but she withheld federal taxes from the central US government on the basis that the purposes for which that tax revenue was used included military funding of which she did not approve. The question for Day was “what kind of polity is my taxation revenue being used to create?” She appeared before court hearings and wrote at length in her Catholic Worker newspaper about the grounds for her refusal to pay tax, and she did so by drawing on Catholic social thought. Her view of taxation was anything but transactional – it was about the covenant between the person and the polity. In a later part of the Catholic social teaching tradition, under Pope Benedict XVI, a version of this question is raised through a consideration of ‘fiscal subsidiarity’. This is not a refusal of taxation demands, but raises the question, in line with Day, about the role of citizens in formulating moral judgements and decisions about the raising and use of taxation – the question of the role of citizens in determining the focus, purpose and use of publicly-generated revenue.

We shall explore below the official Catholic social teaching which has attempted to offer a balanced appraisal of the question of taxation. Drawing on a wider teaching on justice from the Thomistic tradition (that justice is contributive, distributive and commutative) enables the encyclicals to make certain assumptions. Our duties in justice include the following: making an active contribution to the societies in which we live and seeing ourselves as personally responsible for their just conduct; ensuring that there is a balance of benefits and burdens in a society such that those who face particular vulnerabilities are cared for and do not face unfair burdens; and that the manner in which taxation might fall does not place greater burden for maintaining a polity on the poorer members. This would seem to imply that regressive taxation systems could not really be justified.

Justice also implies that the basic needs of the human person can be met through the organisation of a society. Thus, all must have food, shelter, health, education and work. Being able to work, under fair conditions, to provide for yourself and your family in an adequate manner is part of a dignified existence. Contributing from the bounty, beyond meeting immediate material and moral needs, to the common good, to ensure that the material and morals needs of all are met, is part of a just order. This understanding can also be drawn from the Catholic Church’s teaching on the universal destination of goods: that the goods of the earth are intended for the benefit of all, such that there is an abundance in the world that, if fairly stewarded and managed, can – and should – provide for all. Taxation might be part of ensuring that goods are distributed, or, if things have become skewed, redistributed towards a genuine universal destination. Commutative justice emphasises fairness of person-to-person exchange.

Having outlined a little of the wider context, we move now to a more specific consideration of the Church’s social encyclical tradition and certain Bishops’ Conference letters that address the question of taxation directly.