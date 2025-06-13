Contribution of the U.S. bishops: Economic Justice for All: Pastoral Letter on Catholic Social Teaching and the US Economy

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops published a pastoral letter called Economic Justice for All in 1986. It is one of the most comprehensive treatments of taxation within a single church document in the twentieth century. This set taxation in the wider context of justice in the US and world economy. A central theme of the document is the preferential option of the poor which, it states, should be “the central priority for policy choice”. 31 The document both develops the thinking on taxation found in earlier texts and also makes more specific suggestions as to what an ideal tax system would look like under present conditions. A key contribution of the letter is the claim that “the tax system should be continually evaluated in terms of its impact on the poor”.32 It sets out three principles to guide this evaluation. Firstly, the tax system should raise enough revenue to meet the needs of society and especially the poor. Secondly, tax should be progressive with the greatest burden on those most able to pay. Thirdly, no income taxes should be paid by the poorest families.33 Despite this focus on a tax system based on the ability to pay and the needs of the poorest,34 the letter retains the balance of the encyclicals by noting that business can serve society under the right tax system, especially by preserving the environment, employing the disadvantaged and creating jobs.35

31 United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Economic Justice for All (1986) 260.

32 Ibid 202.

33 Ibid.

34 Ibid 76.

35 Ibid 117-118.