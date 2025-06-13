CBCEW Publication: Taxation for the Common Good

The Committee for Public Life of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales published Taxation for the Common Good in April 2004. It examined UK taxation in some considerable detail. Its central thesis was that “in principle, taxation is neither a burden nor a necessary evil, but… a positive contribution to the common good, a responsibility of citizenship.” 36 This represents a further development of the tradition and provides the most coherent grounding in the Catholic social teaching tradition to date. After acknowledging that taxes in ancient and mediaeval times were often punitive and used to fund armies, it goes on to recognise a human vocation to live together in society and grounds modern taxation in this vocation.37 Taxation, it says, should embody the values of solidarity and justice. It notes how supposedly private profit is, in reality, dependent on public goods such as education and roads, and notes that taxation provides distributive justice which helps to ensure the dignity of the person. 38 The document also reminds us that the common good demands that the needs of future generations are taken into account.39 This focus on the future, and inter-generational responsibilities, perhaps indicates how the tradition is currently developing.

