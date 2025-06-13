A balanced tradition?

We have started this chapter with a broad definition of how taxation is understood within a culture. The Catholic social teaching tradition has its own specific language to describe this. In 2004, the Bishops of England and Wales defined taxation in relation to the Catholic social teaching tradition in the following way: “Taxes, whether direct (for example, income tax) or indirect (for example, Value Added Tax) are a vehicle through which we, as responsible citizens, work with government to promote the common good.”16 How were the Bishops able to develop such a definition and what are the implications of this definition for the future of taxation as an ethical concern?

When the religious authorities of the day tried to trap Jesus into making a radical, anti-imperial statement, tax was the lever they chose. After asking them whose face is on the imperial coinage, Jesus observed that they should “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” 17 By using a balanced statement in this way, Jesus affirms the legitimacy of temporal authority and its right to levy taxation but makes it clear that this right is not absolute; only the claims of God are absolute. 18 This balancing of the liberty of political authority with the freedom of the human person under God sits behind the encyclical tradition in the post-Vatican II era. Three years prior to the publication of Rerum Novarum in 1891, Pope Leo XIII examined the nature of human liberty directly. He stated that, while liberty did not consist in individuals doing as they please, neither did it allow “those who are in authority… to lay unreasonable and capricious commands upon their subjects”. 19 This balance is noticeable in the encyclicals prior to the Second Vatican Council in which discussion of taxation is always subsumed under wider teaching.

