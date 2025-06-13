Chapter One: Taxation in Catholic Social Teaching

By Gareth Rowe, CAFOD, Durham research fellow and Anna Rowlands, St. Hilda Professor of Catholic Social Thought and Practice, University of Durham.

“The council exhorts Christians, as citizens of two cities, to strive to discharge their earthly duties conscientiously and in response to the Gospel spirit. They are mistaken who, knowing that they have here

no abiding city but seek one which is to come, think that they may therefore shirk their earthly responsibilities. For they are forgetting that by the faith itself they are more obligated than ever to measure up to these duties, each according to their proper vocation.” (Gaudium et Spes 43)