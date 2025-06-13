The importance of social connections

Catholic social teaching is clear that individuals are fundamentally social beings. Anthony Costello, an eminent doctor and anthropologist, examines the evolution of humanity from pre-social hunter gatherers to the present day. He argues that, rather than being obsessed with finding big, complicated, technological solutions to modern ills, the solutions lie not in techno-fixes but in harnessing the power of one of the oldest and simplest human units – the sympathy group.

In The Social Edge, Costello writes:

“Living in groups is our human condition. We were born to share and struggle, to care for others, be sensitive to their feelings, divvy up food, and work together on tasks. A balance between the individual and the group drove our evolution as the most successful species on earth. Survival of the fittest individual, and sibling rivalry, drives human success in many ways. But other traits determine success within and between groups: the size and cohesion of the group, the division of labour within it, the ability to communicate and to read the intention of others. Group diversity and our willingness to sacrifice personal for collective benefit create trust… Our five or so close family members also usually provide nurture, love and unconditional care. But much of our happiness and skills come from sympathy groups, gatherings of perhaps three times that number in social meetings – through the workplace, religion, farms, gardens, hunting, clans, books, sport, choirs, politics, loans, dance, games, nature, conservation, investment, hobbies, theatre and voluntary action.”60

Catholic social teaching demands the rebuilding of community and civil society. The market and the state should not be the only two institutions promoting prosperity and human flourishing. This point has been echoed by the former Chief Rabbi, Jonathan Sacks:

“The state cannot provide strong families or supportive communities. It cannot provide children with stable and responsible parents. It cannot generate the work ethic, self-control and resilience that are vital if individuals are to escape the vicious circle of poverty and unemployment and lead lives of happiness and hope. It is… not surprising, that those who are suffering from this lack of resilience are increasingly discontented with those who govern them, asking from politics and politicians a satisfaction which they could never hope to provide.”61

This dissatisfaction is mirrored in the statistics shown in the Edelman Trust Barometer. In 2020, fewer than one in five people in 28 countries agreed that ‘the system’ was working for them; half said that it was failing. This was a figure that improved slightly in the first few months of the pandemic as government seemed that it was grasping the agenda, before falling again as the pandemic wore on. 62

This Catholic social teaching perspective does not deny the proper role of the market or the state. However, the signs of the times indicate that we need to rebuild society from the bottom up rather than from the top down. This has important implications both for how we conduct our politics and for policy related to taxation and government spending.

Not only is this vision of reinvigorated families and communities consonant with Catholic social teaching, it also, I would argue, resonates with the British intellectual tradition, stemming right back to the age of the Enlightenment. Indeed, Pope Benedict XVI, when Cardinal Ratzinger, made a distinction between the intellectual tendencies in the British and French Enlightenments, as have others. The British Enlightenment stands in stark contrast to the individualism and rationalism of the French Enlightenment which, in its political manifestations, led both to the raising of the rights of the individual and of the authority of the centralised state.

The late American intellectual historian Gertrude Himmelfarb argued that, in Britain, secular and religious institutions, civil society and the state, public relief and private charity complemented and co-operated with each other.63 This can be compared with the period following the French revolution when church and charity schools were abolished. Paradoxically, it was a Protestant country that developed a politics that resonated with key themes of Catholic social teaching.

It is this complementarity of state and civil society that we are at risk of losing if it is not clearly championed. A social reform agenda which reflects the richness of Catholic social teaching would incorporate family, faith and charitable groups.

This may be possible following Covid. Alongside the increase in loneliness, in anxiety and in depression – particularly among the young – during Covid, we also saw some positive and unexpected results. Fay Alberti at the University of York has argued that we might even be seeing a grassroots redefinition of what “community” means in the 21st century:

“In the UK, neighbours are looking out for vulnerable people and volunteering to offer support. University students and services are donating food and equipment to local hospitals, while urban and city dwellers alike stand outside their homes to clap every Thursday for hospital workers. Londoners are walking the dogs of people they have never met. These forms of community action are self-organised and dependent on the same social media networks that have previously been condemned as antithetical to real relationships. And they seem to be spreading, virus-like, between cities and countries.”64

The specific principle of Catholic social teaching that is often proposed when we use phrases such as ‘building from the bottom up’ is that of subsidiarity. This demands that action in the political and social spheres is taken at the lowest level possible. Central government should not usurp the role of local government; and government should not do what civil society institutions and families can do. However, that principle also indicates the nature of intervention by governments. The principle of subsidiarity demands that the government helps other institutions in society rather than takes over their role. Such help can be through finance, co-operation or simply providing a fiscal, legal and regulatory framework that enables all institutions in society to thrive.

The other principles of Catholic social teaching support the idea of ‘building from the bottom up’ too, including the principle of solidarity. As Pope John Paul II wrote in 1987:

“[S]olidarity… is not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people, both near and far. On the contrary, it is a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all.” (Sollicitudo Rei Socialis 38)

This requires that we develop relational bonds within communities to support spiritual, emotional and material needs. Doing so promotes both human dignity and the common good. It is for these reasons, amongst others, that Catholic social teaching has always demanded that the state should allow – or support – the development and flourishing of a wide range of types of school, including Catholic schools. This applies to other institutions too. In what is generally regarded as the first social encyclical (Rerum Novarum, 1891), Pope Leo XIII welcomed the development of charities, societies of mutual aid, benevolent associations and employers’ and workers’

associations that would provide for the welfare of those in need.65 This has been echoed through the ages in almost every other social encyclical.

Building from the bottom up does not mean ignoring the importance of political structures. Civil society and political institutions need each other. As Pope Francis wrote in his encyclical letter Fratelli Tutti (2020):

“Every commitment inspired by the Church’s social doctrine is ‘derived from charity, which according to the teaching of Jesus is the synthesis of the entire Law (cf. Mt 22:36-40)’. This means acknowledging that ‘love, overflowing with small gestures of mutual care, is also civic and political, and it makes itself felt in every action that seeks to build a better world’. For this reason, charity finds expression not only in close and intimate relationships but also in ‘macro-relationships: social, economic and political’.” (Fratelli Tutti 181)

So, what are the lessons for practical politics – and especially for tax and fiscal policy?

