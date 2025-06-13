More fundamental forces at play

An analysis of Covid, and later crises, reveals a certain fragility of our family lives, our communities, our local societies, our Church and other faith organisations. In short, the crisis exposed a weakened and vulnerable civil society, though it also revealed an ability to respond to need.

As we shut our doors on the world during the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found a substantial increase in loneliness. Within a year of the pandemic taking hold, about 3.7 million adults reported that they felt lonely “always” or “often”.57 This feeling of isolation and loneliness was not just a result of lock-down, however. It was the result of an ongoing and deeper malaise in society which was exacerbated by the pandemic and by the measures taken.

In his final book, the late Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks documented the rise in people living alone in an era he describes as that of “the solitary self”, without the traditional sources of support in place. In the US, for example, he noted:

Only half of people are married: down from 72 per cent in 1960;

More than half of those 18-34 do not have a steady partner;

One-third of Britons and Americans over the age of 65 live alone, and more than half of those over 85 live alone; and

Fewer children live as adults in close proximity to their parents.58

There are also fewer opportunities for people to embrace the “other” through broad and diverse networks. Perhaps the best-known of the social scientists describing the fracturing of institutions that have traditionally brought people together across generations, communities and classes is the American social scientist, Robert Putnam. In his book Bowling Alone,59 he charts the decline in membership of sports teams, local charities, religious congregations, etc. This seemingly small phenomenon symbolises a significant social change which, he argues, has wreaked havoc on our physical and civic health.

Any response to the pandemic must surely involve the reinvigoration of the bonds of family, kinship and community ties; and it must recognise the role of churches and faith groups in helping people support one another during the crisis. The policy choices necessary to bring about this change of trend, including those in the area of taxation, may well be difficult.

There are some obvious reasons why this fragility has happened. We are facing an era – which started in the 1960s – in which individual desires are increasingly trumping the collective need for order, self-restraint and the common good. We are increasingly living in a world of subjectivity and value-free social mores, with an emphasis on individual autonomy. It is not unusual to hear the refrain from members of ‘Generation Z’ that he or she is ‘living their best life’. This search for self-realisation has seemingly come at the expense of a rich account of human flourishing and human fulfilment.

There is likely to be both cause and effect here, and this creates a dilemma when it comes to solutions. The breakdown of civil society and family ties increases the fiscal costs of dealing with social problems. This exacerbates the tendency for centralised solutions, financed by central government taxation, rather than local solutions being sought. It also increases the demands on public services as well as their cost. At the same time, the centralisation of government and the resultant tax burden on families ‘crowds out’ civil society and local solutions to the problems we face. The Catholic Church certainly supports a very strong role for family, civil society and lower levels of government in solving social problems and this is clear in her social encyclicals. To get to that position from where we are is, however, a huge challenge.

