Lessons for politics and for politicians

This innate sense of empathy and common instinct to help each other, unleashed at times of crisis, contains lessons for politics and politicians.

Politicians need to rediscover the importance of family, of faith and of ‘place’ in politics. We all need to realise that change comes from the ground up and not the top down. This is not just a call for devolution, as is so often the case in politics, to the four nations of the UK, to Mayors and cities or to local authorities. Nor does it mean calling for a ‘small state’ which withdraws from delivering the services so many rely on. It is a call for a much deeper form of devolution. It means testing every single policy to see whether it supports and nourishes families, charities, faith groups and local communities, allowing them to take the active role that we have seen during the pandemic for which they have the capacity, or whether it undermines families, charities, faith groups and local communities.

As a politician myself, I tried to champion the kind of reforms that would promote parent-led and faith schools; that would tackle the discrimination against low-paid couples by the Working Families Tax Credit (as it was called then); and that would make communities viable for extended families. I must admit that the gains, if any, were modest. Our experience with coronavirus has changed what is possible. I believe that dealing with the problems arising from the cost-of-living crisis will also change what is necessary. Covid provided the potential for more connectedness and more community. The challenge now is for that renaissance to be sustained: by politics, by church communities and by ourselves.

This analysis is firmly grounded in the principles of Catholic social thought and teaching. The state has particular functions in promoting the common good of society. However, it must do so in such a way that the bonds of solidarity and social justice that arise within other institutions in society, including within and between families, are strengthened and not weakened.

When it comes to government spending, and hence taxation, this might mean that the state does less, spends less and taxes less, though this is by no means certain given the demographic and other challenges we face. If the effect of allowing civil society and families greater space to flourish were reduced demand for government services and welfare, there may be second-round effects too. However, the main conclusion relates not to the size of the state but to how it acts. In particular, the following are important:

The tax system should ensure that families who care for their children and the elderly are not disadvantaged. Families on the same income level should pay approximately the same amount of tax even if that income is mainly earned by a single earner.

We should maintain the current tax support for charitable giving. Charities perform some of the functions that would often be undertaken by the state. If an individual reduces their disposable income by giving to charity, it is right that they are taxed on that reduced disposable income.

We should give greater fiscal autonomy to lower levels of government and especially ensure that a greater proportion of tax revenue is raised locally.

Welfare systems should not penalise two-parent families.

In areas such as education and health, government should promote pluralism of provision and fund alternative providers in the same way that government funds its own direct provision. Government should also ensure that it does not use its role as a funder as a pretext to interfere unduly with the charism of such alternative institutions.

The above steps may seem quite tentative. However, there is a dilemma that faces governments that wish to move in the direction proposed here. It might be the case that civil society does not rise to the challenge until there are gaps in provision. At the same time, in any transition, there will be pressure to ensure we do not leave those in need without the basic services they need to thrive.

In that context, the benefits of the proper application of the principle of subsidiarity would be significant. Services currently provided by central government could be provided at a lower cost and with greater engagement with those benefiting from the services. There is likely to be more innovation and less of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Perhaps more importantly for the community at large, however, would be the renewal of a civil society and extended family culture, which will give rise to better social relationships and a happier, healthier community that flourishes more effectively on a range of different levels.