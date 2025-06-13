Intervention during and after Covid-19

During the Covid crisis, governments around the world, of left, right and centre, intervened in ways that would have been unthinkable before the crisis. The then Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, was praised for his swift intervention at the start of the crisis, paying wages for furloughed workers and keeping businesses afloat through grants and loans. The free market in rental property was put on hold, with landlords prevented from evicting tenants who failed to pay their rent. Universal credit was raised. In general, financial caution was thrown to the wind. The result of those interventions, while they may have been sorely needed in human terms, was that deficits and debt soared. Only after major wars has government debt as a share of national income been so high.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many are using the crisis to call for a much larger role for the state, arguing that people need greater shielding from the ups and downs of life, both financially and in terms of stronger and more resilient public services. For example, the economics editor of The Guardian, Larry Elliott, has argued that:55

“The world has been fighting a war against Covid, and in wartime the power of the state always increases… Failings of the old model were exposed in the run-up to the crisis, while the benefits of a more hands-on approach have been demonstrated during the pandemic response. Unsurprisingly, there is appetite for a different way of running the economy. The reason a new variant has emerged is simple: there is a need for something stronger and more resilient than the old model.”

Conservative politician William Hague has written in The Times that government intervention was needed to deal with inequality and a range of other problems.56 Indeed, the then Johnson government had an emphasis on ‘levelling up’ with large-scale plans for infrastructure, social care and education catch-up.

Of course, we do want all citizens to have access to basic goods and services, including decent healthcare and education. And government – including central government – has a role to play in ensuring that this happens. As Gaudium et Spes (1965), one of the documents of the Second Vatican Council, puts it:

“Therefore, there must be made available to all men everything necessary for leading a life truly human, such as food, clothing, and shelter; the right to choose a state of life freely and to found a family, the right to education…” (Gaudium et Spes 26)

A right to healthcare is mentioned elsewhere in Catholic social teaching and so this can be added to the list. But the fact that government does not provide food, clothing and shelter directly should immediately raise the question of what the role of government in the economy and society should be. Although the government has a role in ensuring that all have the basics for a dignified life, the big questions that face us in public policy debates relate to the nature of that role. If we conclude that the government’s role should be less than it has been hitherto in certain areas of economic and social life, this, in turn, leads to the question of how functions currently carried out by government should be carried out and how they should be funded. This has implications for the shape and size of the tax burden.

