Chapter Four: Building from the Bottom Up – Catholic social teaching, society and the state.

Written by Ruth Kelly; Member, Vatican Council for the economy.

A Catholic understanding of taxation requires a Catholic understanding of the role of the state. The purpose of this contribution is not to develop this from first principles but to help us understand how we should see the current development of politics, bearing in mind the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic. This then has implications for some aspects of how we should see the tax system developing. Following the pandemic, many people are looking to government to protect them ever more strongly in an increasingly uncertain world. Indeed, events such as the invasion of Ukraine and its consequential impact on the cost of living have reinforced this view. At the same time, many, if not most, people understand that central government cannot – and should not – control economic and social life in such a way that it becomes the default solution to all economic and social ills. Do we, as Catholics, have better answers? And, if so, what are the implications for taxation and for fiscal policy more generally?