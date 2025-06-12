Catholic social teaching and economic life

By Philip Booth, Director of Policy and Research, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Catholic social teaching sees the role of the state in a positive light, built on the fact that human beings are, by nature, social. Although we express our need for socialisation through many other institutions within society, government has a particular role.

An earlier Bishops’ Conference document described how the state should serve society by promoting the common good while respecting the legitimate liberties of individuals, families and civil society. Furthermore, the state should act in such a way that it secures the conditions required for all people to attain our true material and spiritual good.2

The Church believes that governments should have a positive role in promoting the common good through decisions related to economic life. However, government should discharge their duties without taking away the responsibilities of other institutions, including the family, the Church, civil society, schools and business. Indeed, the state should assist those other institutions in the discharge of their responsibilities. While the Church does not accept the primacy of economic matters over matters of the spirit, she holds that “economic activity is necessary and, if it is at the service of man, it can be ‘a source of brotherhood and a sign of Providence’. It is the occasion of concrete exchanges between man, of rights recognised, of services rendered and of dignity affirmed in work”.3

The Church therefore has an interest in temporal matters, and the light of faith can be shone on economic matters to help our understanding of them. As was said by Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino at the launch of the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church (2004), the main official document summarising Catholic social teaching: “The Church is an expert in humanity”.4

The Church ministers to humanity. As such, the Church has passed judgement throughout the ages on whether economic actions are morally wrong, virtuous or neither. Despite this, issues to do with the role of government in the economic sphere are complex, and there is not necessarily a clear right or wrong answer to many of the questions that arise: Catholics in public life are called to use the virtue of prudence to make judgements about political and economic matters on which there may be no clear answer.

