Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2025

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is traditionally observed from the 18- 25 January – the octave of St. Peter and St. Paul. Resources for Christian Unity Week 2025 can be found here.

Welcome

Dr Nicola Brady, General Secretary, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland writes a welcome introduction for this year's Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Material for each day of Week of Prayer

Materials for each of the eight days of prayer. The biblical texts for each day highlight in turn key statements of the Nicene Creed.