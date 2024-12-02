Day 5 – Holy Spirit, Breath of God

Scripture readings

John 20:19-23

Ezekiel 37:9-14

Psalm 104:24-34

Commentary

The Spirit of God from the beginning has breathed life. Some of our ancient texts help us understand more deeply the work of the Spirit and our invitation to receive the gift of this beloved Advocate.

The Spirit calls us to renew the face of the earth, joining in the work of forgiveness and healing. We cannot live out this call in our own strength, rather we must receive the gift of God’s Spirit within us, just as the disciples gathered in the upper room experienced. Jesus, appearing to the disciples, said: ‘Peace be with you’, and showing them his hands and his side, breathed on them.

We are called as the Church to keep and nurture unity in Spirit. When we live apart from the Spirit we lose our breath and return to dust, but when we look to Jesus for life and breath, we are recreated for the work of renewal and the co-creation of the dream of God to be made real here and now. “This is the Spirit virtue of whom is poured out in our hearts the love with which we observe the divine commandments, by loving God and neighbour.” It is our common calling, and common purpose as we are sent into the world.

Questions

Where do you sense the need in your own life for the breath of the Spirit to bring life and wholeness? Pray for God’s breath to revive.

Where do we see the Holy Spirit at work, overcoming our divisions and drawing us into deeper unity?

God’s Spirit renews the face of the earth every day – in the world around us and beyond us – where do we recognise this to be true and where do we sense a particular need for renewal?

Reflection

Swirl of dust moving along the face of

the ground,

untameable presence hovering above

the water,

flicker of flame and wisp of smoke.

There,

there you are.

Breathing, dancing, tending,

challenging, bristling with energy.

By your breath,

your dreams for the world are made

into flesh and bone,

animated by your love,

we can be fire dancers, peace breathers

and bone shakers.

Prayer

God, Giver of Life, Light of the World,

Breath of Heaven,

the one God three times holy –

Blessed are you past, present

and future.

We confess our common faith in you.

Let us rejoice in the Spirit,

who renews the face of the earth

and draws us towards unity.

Forgive us when our breath is

distasteful.

Enflame us with your Pentecost fire,

to speak the truth of the gospel that

brings freedom and life.

Awaken our prayers and give

them flesh

as we work with you,

to make well and full,

the whole of creation.

Go and Do

(see www.ctbi.org.uk/goanddo)



Personal: Learn about how to use your breathing in prayer. Pray a short chant or ‘breath prayer’. Invite the Spirit to guide you.



Local: Consider ways to reach out ecumenically to other churches near you, not only during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, but across the year.



Global: Each February, churches across the UK mark Racial Justice Sunday. What is your church doing to respond to the injustice of racism and discrimination in the UK and around the world? Pray together for the wisdom of the Spirit as you explore this question.