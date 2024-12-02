Day 4 – The Paschal Mystery: The Incarnation, Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus

In the creed we speak of Christ’s humanity, of Christ humbling himself, even to death on the cross.
Philippians 2:8-9
Exodus 3:1-6
Isaiah 9:6-7
In the creed we speak of Christ’s humanity, of Christ humbling himself, even to death on the cross. However uncomfortable it might be, particularly in the current health obsessed culture, death has always been part of the Christian tradition and conversation. After all, being human gets messy: we make mistakes; we experience our bodily limits and failings; we hurt others; we die. Christ’s redemptive work on the Cross destroys death and brings the promise of eternal life with God. This gives us confidence that we are loved by a God of mercy and forgiveness. As Irenaeus (a second century bishop) writes: “God the Father was very merciful: he sent his creative Word who, in coming to deliver us, came to the very place and spot in which we had lost life, and broke the bonds of our fetters. His light appeared and made the darkness of the prison disappear and hallowed our birth and destroyed death.” God does not stand aloof from us but came “to the very place and spot” where sin, suffering and death were found, right into the midst of human life.
“Hope is like a bird that senses the dawn and carefully starts to sing while it is still dark.” (Anonymous)
Rains fall, but do not soak –
Peace descends –
Beauty unfolds –
An opening,
A scent,
A perfect hymn of praise
Sung without words.
Presence deepens,
Emotion wells,
And tears meld with thankfulness.
To be known
Allowed to be.
Enfolding ripples of warmth
Flow in never-ending languor.
The presence of the numinous
Captured
Within and without
A simple human.
What promise awaits
When flesh departs to be emancipated
Into spirit?
Spirit and Spirit Three shall dance
A reel
Outside time
Into all things new.
Risen Jesus,
Help me to grasp the good news that
you have taken the sting out of death,
and given us all glorious hope.
Take my fears and worries and let me
fully embrace the truth.
Living as a witness to others.
Speaking words of faith, hope and love.
AMEN
Personal: Have you planned for your own death? Take your worries about death
to God in prayer. Talk to someone you trust about what you want to happen
when you die.
Local: Bring a group of people together in your church to talk about death and
dying. Ask for help from local organisations and charities to discuss issues like
making a will, grief and what it means to die well.
Global: Consider how you can support a hospice and palliative care movement
in another country