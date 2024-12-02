Day 3 – The Incarnation of the Son

Scripture Readings

Jeremiah 33:14-16

Psalm 72:12-14

John 1:1-14

Commentary

‘In the beginning’ the God who lives in relationship with the Son and the Spirit, displayed his heart for his beloved image-of-God, likeness-of God, life-breathed-by-God human beings. Such was his commitment that not even the betrayal of human sin separated him from his unyielding love of those He created. Without him, we find ourselves untethered from that which allows us to live life as our best selves. We lose our true identity. The giving of his divine Son to join us in our humanity becomes our plumb-line

of purpose.

“He became human, so that we who die as human beings might live again, and death should no more reign over us.” – Athanasius of Alexandria.

This shockingly subversive act, if we receive it, must inform every aspect of our lives as we endeavour to inhabit his mindset, revealed through the gospels. He who made himself nothing became a servant out of love and calls us, his people, to love him and others dynamically in all manner of creative ways.

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father full of grace and truth.” – John 1:14

Reflection

Am I a gong?

Do I clang like a cymbal?

Do I argue,

break relationship?

Accuse?

Judge?

Am I wise, straight speaking and know

all things?

Do I give away everything?

Do I fast almost to death?

Do I do all things but fail to love?

Know, dear one, wherever you place yourself, above or below,

you are found, loved, rejoiced in

and protected beyond imagination.

It is in weakness you are powerful.

Allow servanthood to display your best self.

Questions

As we learn about Jesus by reading the gospels, what steps are we taking to become our ‘best selves’?

How do we experience Jesus’ love and life in our communities?

How do we pray with Jesus for the needs of the world today?

Prayer

Word of God

to teach us how to love.

May we allow you to share our life in

all things.

Lord God, our Father,

draw our eyes to you

so that together as your people,

we may walk from darkness embracing

the light of your face

revealed to us in Jesus,

your beloved Son, our brother and

Saviour,

who lives alongside You, at your

right hand

now and for eternity.

AMEN.

Go and Do

Go and Do



Personal: Reflect on the human ordinariness of Jesus’ life – his travelling, eating,

talking, resting. Where in your ordinary daily routines do you meet Jesus?



Local: Jesus calls us to meet him through our love and care for others (Matthew

25:40). Who in your community needs to be cared for and how can you help them?



Global: Choose three places around the world to pray for regularly. Learn about

those places to inform your prayers and actions.