Introduction to the Worship Service

This year the ecumenical celebration has been prepared by the community of Bose, an ecumenical monastery of brothers and sisters in northern Italy. In Bose, community life is shaped by the rhythm of regular prayer. As the bells call the sisters, brothers and guests to prayer, they all assemble at the church.

As we celebrate 1,700 years since the Council of Nicaea, this worship service has at its heart, the Nicene Creed. Reflecting this, the scripture readings for this year focus on belief.

At this service the gathered community is invited to reflect on the story of Martha’s confession of faith in Jesus as narrated in John 11:17-27. Each is called to sit with Jesus’ provocative question to Martha: “Do you believe this?”

As a response to the proclamation of the Word, we affirm our faith together in a solemn recitation of the Nicene Creed. This moment is marked by the sharing of the light of Christ, symbolised by lighted candles. Candles are distributed and the light spreads through the gathering. We stand together as light of the world, united in love, affirming: “We believe…”. At the end of the creed, the lighted candles are placed together in a suitable and safe receptacle, to burn together as a reminder of our continued calling to Christian unity.

Another distinctive feature of this year’s worship is the inclusion of early Christian writers, most notably in the prayers of intercession. For the sisters and brothers of Bose, these writers are a living source for their shared life.

Photo: © Prayer at the monastery at Bose, photo by Jim Forest.