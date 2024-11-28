Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2025 – Do you believe this?

As we celebrate 1,700 years since the Council of Nicaea, the worship for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (WPCU) has at its heart, the Nicene Creed. Reflecting this, the scripture readings for this year focus on belief.

We are invited to reflect on the story of Martha’s confession of faith in Jesus as narrated in John 11:17-27. Each of us is called to sit with Jesus’ provocative question to Martha: “Do you believe this?”