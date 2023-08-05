World Youth Day

Watch: WYD23 Day Four Highlights

Saturday, August 5th, 2023

An estimated 800,000 pilgrims were in the park for the very poignant and moving Way of the Cross with Pope Francis.

The themes for the Via Crucis, the Way of the Cross, were proposed by young people themselves, and dealt with the “wounds and weaknesses present in the lives of today’s young people,” including poverty, solitude, intolerance, destruction of creation, and dependency.

Linking modern weaknesses to the 14 Stations of the Cross aimed at creating “an atmosphere of deep prayer, through which everyone can recognize the strength and motivation they receive from Jesus, both in light and in the darkness of their lives.”

