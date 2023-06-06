Pope Francis’ Programme for World Youth Day

A detailed a timeline for World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal: 1-6 August 2023.
07:50 – Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Lisbon
10:00 – Arrival at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon
10:00 – Official Welcome
10:45 – Welcome Ceremony at the main entrance of “Palácio Nacional de Belém”
11:15 – Courtesy Visit To The President of the Republic at “Palácio Nacional de Belém”
12:15 – Meeting With The Authorities, Civil Society And The Diplomatic Corps in the Cultural Centre of Belém – Address of the Holy Father
16:45 – Meeting With The Prime Minister at the Apostolic Nunciature
17:30 – Vespers With Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Consecrated Persons, Seminarians and Pastoral Workers in “Mosteiro dos Jerónimos” – Homily of the Holy Father
Lisbon – Cascais – Lisbon
09:00 – Meeting With University Students at “Universidade Católica Portugesa” – Address of the Holy Father
10:40 – Meeting With Young People of Scholas Occurrentes in the Scholas Occurentes Headquarters in Cascais Greeting of the Holy Father
17:45 – Welcome Ceremony in “Parque Eduardo VII” – Address of the Holy Father
Lisbon
09:00 – The Holy Father Celebrates The Sacrament Of Reconciliation at “Praça do Império”
09:45 – Meeting With Representatives Of Aid and Charity Centres at “Centro Paroquial de Serafina” Address of the Holy Father
12:00 – Lunch With Young People at the Apostolic Nunciature
18:00 – Stations Of The Cross With Young People in “Parque Eduardo VII” Address of the Holy Father
Lisbon – Fatima – Lisbon
08:00 – Departure by helicopter from Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon to Fatima
08:50 – Arrival at Fatima Stadium
09:30 – Recitation Of The Holy Rosary With The Sick at the Chapel of Apparitions of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Address of the Holy Father Prayer
11:00 – Departure by helicopter from Fatima Stadium to Lisbon
11:50 – Arrival at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon
18:00 – Private Meeting With Members Of The Society Of Jesus at “Colégio de S. João de Brito”
20:45 – Vigil With Young People at “Parque Tejo” Address of the Holy Father
Lisbon – Rome
09:00 – Holy Mass For World Youth Day at “Parque Tejo” Homily of the Holy Father, Angelus
16:30 – Meeting With The Volunteers Of WYD at “Passeio marítimo” in Algés Address of the Holy Father
17:50 – Farewell Ceremony at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon
18:15 – Departure by airplane from Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon to Rome
22:15 – Arrival at Rome/Fiumicino International Airport