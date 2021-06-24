Prayers for Grandparents and the Elderly

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has given us a prayer that holds up grandparents and the elderly as a source of enrichment for families, for the Church and for all of society. As well as this prayer, here you will find prayers to Saints Joachim and Anne – the grandparents of Jesus.

Pope Benedict XVI

Lord Jesus,

you were born of the Virgin Mary.

the daughter of Saints Joachim and Anne.

Look with love on grandparents the world over.

Protect them! They are a source of enrichment for families, for the Church and for all of society.

Support them as they grow older.

May they continue to be for their families strong pillars of Gospel faith,

guardians of noble domestic ideals, living treasuries of sound religious traditions.

Make them teachers of wisdom and courage,

that they may pass on to future generations the fruits of their mature human and spiritual experience.

Lord Jesus,

help families and society to value the presence and role of grandparents.

May they never be ignored or excluded, but always encounter respect and love.

Help them to live serenely and to feel welcomed in all the years of life which you give them.

Mary, Mother of all the living,

keep grandparents constantly in your care, accompany them on their earthly pilgrimage,

and by your prayers, grant that all families may one day be reunited in our heavenly homeland,

where you await all humanity for the great embrace of life without end.

Amen

Prayers to Jesus’s Grandparents

Saint Anne and Saint Joachim,

you were especially favoured by God,

on the threshold of the New Testament,

to be the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

You provided your daughter

with a loving home, family and faithful teaching,

and brought her up

to be the worthy Mother of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Your way of parenting was for her an example

to bring forth the only-begotten Son of God, Jesus,

treasuring all things in her heart. (cf. Lk 2.19, 51)

Your faith laid the foundation of courage and strength

that allowed Mary to stand by the Cross as her son was crucified

and to still believe. (cf. Jn 19.25-27)

In communion with Mary and Joseph,

intercede to your grandson Jesus for all parents,

so that they may help their children, to grow in strength and in knowledge

and to discover the mission that God entrusts to them

in the world and in the Church.

Good Saint Anne,

Mother of Mary, the Blessed one among women, (cf. Luke 1.42)

you were thanked by the newcomers on this glorious and free land

for your protecting intercession during their uncertain voyage across the ocean.

and you were invoked by them

in their trials and in establishing new homes and traditions.

Intercede for all our families

so that, through the help of the Holy Spirit,

we may grow together in peace and understanding

and make our home hospitable to our visitors and guests.

May we persevere, like you, in the love of Jesus and Mary

and live pure and blameless lives in the sight of God.

Grandmother of Jesus, our Saviour,

you were honoured by the First Nations people of this land

in your role of nurturing him and bring him up to maturity.

Intercede for all grandmothers,

so that they may nurture their grandchildren with love and wisdom,

teaching them to find their way in life

and to be right in word and in deed.

Gentle Saint Joachim,

Father of the Virgin Handmaid of the Lord, (cf. Luke 1.38)

Grandfather of Jesus,

among your descendants, you had the privilege

to count the One whom your own ancestors longed to see,

the long expected Messiah.

Intercede for all elders and grandfathers,

who worked hard on this land, defending its integrity,

and who grew old in the service of the Almighty.

May God grant them

to benefit from their remaining strength,

to share the wealth of their experience and wisdom

and to enter his Kingdom at the end of their earthly time.

Good Saint Anne and Saint Joachim,

Parents of Mary, the “favoured one,” (Luke 1.28)

accompany us, in our faith journey on this land,

to the glory and praise of God,

now and for ever and ever.

Amen

Prayer to St. Anne and St. Joachim from Blessings and Prayers for Home and Family

© Concacan Inc., 2004. All rights reserved.

Reproduced with permission of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.