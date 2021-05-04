The theme for the 2021 World Day of Social Communications, chosen by Pope Francis, echoes the words of the Apostle Philip, recognising that authentic communication leads to “encountering people as and where they are”.
World Communications Day 2021 is celebrated on Sunday, 16 May
“Come and See” (Jn 1:46)
Communicating by Encountering People as They Are
Taken from the Bible, John 1: 46, the words “Come and see” are central to the Gospel. Before the Gospel is proclaimed, prior to words, there are “looks, testimonies, experiences, encounters and closeness. In a word – life.”
Pope Francis provides the subtitle: “Communicating, encountering people as and where they are”.
We are charged with the responsibility of genuinely encountering one another so that our love for each other may become stronger. In keeping with this high undertaking, we petition the Lord now on behalf of those who are especially in need.
On World Communications Day, we take up the command of Jesus to preach the Good News of the Gospel to the whole world.