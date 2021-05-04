World Communications Day 2021 is celebrated on Sunday, 16 May

Theme

“Come and See” (Jn 1:46)

Communicating by Encountering People as They Are

The theme for the 2021 World Day of Social Communications, chosen by Pope Francis, echoes the words of the Apostle Philip, recognising that authentic communication leads to “encountering people as and where they are”.

Taken from the Bible, John 1: 46, the words “Come and see” are central to the Gospel. Before the Gospel is proclaimed, prior to words, there are “looks, testimonies, experiences, encounters and closeness. In a word – life.”

Pope Francis provides the subtitle: “Communicating, encountering people as and where they are”.