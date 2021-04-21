Information and Q&A on ways we are called to live out our Vocation.
The National Office for Vocation are excited to launch one of their events for Vocations Sunday. Join them on Wednesday 21 April at 7:15pm, via Zoom for ‘The Conversation’. A panel of 7 people living out various states of life:
Fr Joe Owusu-Ansah
Samuel Baker
Cheryl Ann Smith
Hannah Vaughan-Spruce
Fr John McGowan
Deacon Owen Gresty
Sr Walburga
Michael Akinrele – Knights of St Columba
These speakers are from a range of vocations: Marriage, Priesthood, Religious Life, Permanent Diaconate and Consecrated Virginity.
Information and guidance given as well as a question and answer session!
God’s call makes our greatest dreams come true
Book your ticket via Eventbrite to get the Link