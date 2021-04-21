The National Office for Vocation are excited to launch one of their events for Vocations Sunday. Join them on Wednesday 21 April at 7:15pm, via Zoom for ‘The Conversation’. A panel of 7 people living out various states of life:

Speakers:

Fr Joe Owusu-Ansah

Samuel Baker

Cheryl Ann Smith

Hannah Vaughan-Spruce

Fr John McGowan

Deacon Owen Gresty

Sr Walburga

Michael Akinrele – Knights of St Columba

These speakers are from a range of vocations: Marriage, Priesthood, Religious Life, Permanent Diaconate and Consecrated Virginity.

Information and guidance given as well as a question and answer session!

God’s call makes our greatest dreams come true

Book your ticket via Eventbrite to get the Link