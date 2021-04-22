Vocation

Prayer to St Joseph

Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 @ 3:01 pm

A Prayer to St Joseph for Vocations Sunday 2021.

Blessed St Joseph,

You listened in the depth of your heart to the call of God for you
to participate in his plan for the salvation of the world,
you responded with faith to that invitation.

Help me listen for the call of God in my life,
help me understand what the Holy Spirit is asking of me,
and help me be open to follow that invitation,
with courage and a trusting heart.

May your fatherly hand guide me and keep me safe.
Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

