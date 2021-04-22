Vocation Living Joyfully – A Celebration of Religious Life in the UK A celebration of religious Life in the UK! » Events » Vocations Sunday 2021 » Living Joyfully – A Celebrati...

In preparation for Vocations Sunday the National Office for Vocaton are inviting young adults to come along and meet some of the HUNDREDS of religious communities present in the UK.

Find out about our life, the vows, the different forms of religious lifeCelebrate with us this great gift of God to the Church and world!

Saturday 24 April

Timeline

11am Opening Prayer and Introductory session

11:30 – 1:30 Browse the breakout rooms

• The Vows: Poverty, Chastity, Obedience, Hospitality

• Missionary Life

• Apostolic Life

• Enclosed Contemplative Life

• Monastic Life

• Discerning your call

• Café space

1:30 Prayer and Introductory session

2pm – 3pm Browse the breakout rooms

• The Vows: Poverty, Chastity, Obedience, Hospitality

• Missionary Life

• Apostolic Life

• Enclosed Contemplative Life

• Monastic Life

• Discerning your call

• Café space

3pm Closing