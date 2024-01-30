We Dare To Say is a resource for faith-sharing groups on The Lord’s Prayer.

Foreword to We Dare To Say

At every moment of every day, somewhere in the world, Christians are praying the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples. When said in liturgy or in devotional prayer, together or privately, the Lord’s Prayer is a like a gentle, multilingual hum of heartfelt praise and petition. St Thomas Aquinas once wrote that ‘The Lord’s Prayer is the most perfect of prayers… In it we ask, not only for all the things we can rightly desire, but also the sequence that they should be desired. This prayer not only teaches us to ask for things, but also in what order we should desire them.’ Pope Francis has asked us, as part of our preparation for the Holy Year in 2025, to make this year into a time for refreshing our prayer, and especially our appreciation and use of the Our Father. I am pleased, then, to commend to you We Dare To Say, a five-week faith sharing resource on the familiar and powerful words of the Our Father. May you come to a deeper appreciation of what the Lord Jesus himself has given us in response to the disciples’ request ‘Lord, teach us to pray’. And please remember me in your prayers.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster